A/R: Kanure Community walks against LGBTQ+

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Baribari Community, otherwise known as Kanure, in the Ashanti Region, has organised a peaceful sensitisation walk against same sex marriage, (LGBTQ+) practice in the country.

The peace walk was to create awareness and sensitise the Zongo communities especially the youth, on the need to be guided and protect themselves against this social canker, called LGBTQ+.

Alhaji Abdul Nasir Alhassan Baraw, Head of the Kanure community in the Ashanti Region, told the Ghana News Agency during the walk said LGBTQ+ practice should be a matter of concern to all Muslims, since some of the innocent youths were being lured into the act by people with money, every day.

LGBTQ+ is not a Ghanaian culture and for that matter Ghanaians must wake up and resist it in whatever capacity, he added.

Alhaji Baraw said practitioners were trying to impose their culture in total disregard of the norms, traditions and values of Ghanaians and there was the need for the people to rise to defend their culture and traditions.

Mr Seifullah Mustapha, an organiser of the event, told the GNA that, the Ghanaian government had criminalized the act and for that reason the youth in the Zongo communities needed to be aware.

He said, the Kanure community across Ghana intended to also organize and educate students in various institutions about this deadly social vice.

Mr Mustapha, explained that as Zongo people, “there was the need to voice out our stance on homosexuality and critically exam how Allah frowns over it.”

He advised the youth to be vigilant with certain people who tried to entice them with money to indulge in the act.

GNA

