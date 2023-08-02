Ghana’s social housing program: Moroccan group Addoha among five selected operators

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, cut the sod for the construction of the new “National Social Housing Programme”.

Among the developers of the National Social Housing Program is the ADDOHA Group.The ADDOHA group has been selected to participate in this program. The Moroccan group is one of the five local and international operators selected for the development of this national program for which it will build 1,600 affordable housing units.

Promoted by the Ghanaian authorities under the name “My Home, My Peace”, the initiative aims to produce 8,000 affordable housing units in Accra and 6,000 units in Dedesua, in the Ashanti region.

On this occasion, the Ghanaian President laid the first stone of the project in the presence of HM the King's Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, the Ghanaian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Chief of Staff to the Presidency, Frema Opare, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Leadership and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey , and the authorities of the traditional chiefdoms of the region as well as officials of the ADDOHA group.

With this new real estate program, the Moroccan group continues to develop its activities in Ghana and strengthens its regional presence as a major player in South-South cooperation.

ADDOHA produces a total of 5,000 units in Ghana, all segments combined, and more than 30,000 units in the sub-region.