Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit to be dealt with – GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly condemned a viral video depicting a brutal assault of an Adisadel College student by another student.

The video, circulated on social media, shows a student beating his colleague as other students watch on amidst cheers.

GES has described the violent act as "barbaric" in a press statement released on Monday, July 24.

"Management is deeply concerned and condemns this barbaric act of violence in our schools," the statement read in part.

According to the release, school authorities at the all-male boarding school in Cape Coast have taken swift disciplinary action by suspending the perpetrator pending further investigation.

"We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation," the statement added.

The Regional Director of Education has also been instructed to work alongside the school and law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

GES has strongly reassured students, parents and the general public that it is committed to maintaining discipline and ensuring the safety of all students.

"Ghana Education Service assures the general public that we are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country," the release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit for GES, emphasized.