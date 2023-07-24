ModernGhana logo
Always Include Your Account Name When Giving Out Your Account Number -Cyber Security Advocate, Onadipe Advises Users

In his bid to reduce online risks among internet users, a prominent advocate of online safety, Rotimi Onadipe, has called on users to always provide complete information when they are giving out their bank account details.

Onadipe made the call on Saturday at internet safety magazine office, Ibadan, Oyo State during a weekly sensitisation program aimed at providing useful information to the public about how to prevent online risks.

Onadipe, who doubles as the CEO of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of Internet Safety Magazine, stressed the need for users to always provide complete information about their bank accounts to avoid transfer error.

The cyber security advocate noted that most people give out only their account numbers and bank without their account name when they are asked to provide their bank account details.

According to Onadipe, giving out account number and bank without beneficiary's account name may lead to transfer error which may cause the money transferred to get into a wrong person's account.

He said: "While we are careful to avoid being defrauded by internet fraudsters, we must also prevent financial loss that may be caused by our own errors.

"Be informed that if the person that wants to transfer money to your account types a wrong figure by mistake, the money will get into another person's account which may be difficult to retrieve.

"When you provide your account number, account name and bank, it will be easier for the sender of the money to compare all the information you provided with the one on his mobile App before he completes the transaction," Onadipe added.

