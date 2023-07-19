ModernGhana logo
19.07.2023 Education

Appoint Deans of Discipline to curb rising indiscipline – GES to schools

19.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Education Service (GES) has bemoaned the recent spate of indiscipline in various institutions across the country.

It has, therefore, called on each school to appoint a Dean of Discipline as a matter of urgency.

“You are hereby directed to inform all Heads of Schools to appoint Deans of Discipline through elections and submit the list of all appointed to the Director-General by Friday, 9 June 2023,” the GES stated in a letter signed by its Director-General Eric Nkansah to all Regional Directors.

Source: classfmonline.com

