LGBTQ+ not the cause of sex for job, corruption, unemployment canker; focus on these and not someone's bedroom — MP’s told

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, President for the New Ghana Social Justice Forum
Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, President for the New Ghana Social Justice Forum

The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan has said there is nothing more evil than young ladies engaging in the culture of sex for job despite being qualified.

“This is not caused by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) but rather corruption," he stated.

Mr. Alhassan said the elite culture in Ghana favours the elite kids after graduation who are seen at juicy public offices, and high positions.

He noted that the culture of 'whom you know,' and the politics of the 'big man' has seen people given jobs they have no clue.

According to him, corruption is more dangerous than terrorism which Parliament should prioritize for a Bill to fight the canker by jailing greedy and corrupt politicians, and not LGBTQ+ persons.

“The proceedings by the house of parliament, for an obnoxious bill to jail LGBTQ+ persons is not only the hijack of Ghana’s destiny but a waste of time by the law-making house in the face of very pressing issues that affect the ordinary Ghanaian”, he emphasized.

“Why not initiate measure, and propose a bill at the house of parliament, to enforce the crucial Free, Compulsory Universal Basic Education to expand and promote good and quality education through basic education for all,” he quizzes.

Mr. Alhassan explained that the heroism of the Members of Parliament should not be judged by a mere Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as hailed and cheered by the majority of the populace, but rather, how parliamentarians are able to enact laws to close witch camps and free innocent women from captivity, how they can in a concerted effort approve initiatives to create jobs for the unemployed youth who are escaping the country for greener pastures elsewhere.

He said the high cost of living crisis, lack of potable drinking water in some rural areas, bad roads, school children under trees, internet data fraud, armed robbery and many other social vices should be areas that Parliament need to concentrate not "someone’s bedroom."

“I therefore urged all to join the campaign against corruption, to ensure that your innocent child, after years of education wouldn’t fall prey, because of corruption.

“I want MPs to stand for the many Kayayei and nursing mothers who are embarrassingly languishing on our streets, or MPs to pass bills to provide a future for the many children who are begging on the streets. That will please God and Allah,” he added.

