Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘pliant, partisan’ Jean Mensa-led EC to ‘manipulate’ 2024 elections – Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of seeking to use the “partisan” leadership of the Electoral Commission, to rig the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Alumni Connect of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network – KNUST chapter (TEIN – KNUST) on July 8, 2023, Mr Mahama said instead of the government focusing on governing, it is preoccupied with winning elections.

“We all know that the NPP lacks prioritisation because I daresay that the money that was spent in buying votes and building ad-hoc roads in Kumawu and Assin North could have cleared all the arrears of the NaBCo trainees and also cleared the arrears of the buffer stock food suppliers,” he said.

“The New Patriotic Party led by President Akufo-Addo has shown that they are prepared to resort to electoral manipulation through the pliant and partisan leadership of the Electoral Commission to hang on to power”, Mr Mahama added.

“It is our responsibility to give expression and manifestation to the desire of the Ghanaian people for change by remaining eternally vigilant and ensuring that the change is secured through democratic means and that no effort at undermining the change through rigging or other forms of manipulation will succeed”, the former president noted.

“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 election, even before the first ballot is cast, through the needless and unacceptable insistence on the Ghana Card as the only means of registration.”

—Classfmonline.com