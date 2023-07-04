ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Owabi River god kills five persons, vows to kill more over residents dumping corpses, having sex in the River

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie ll Contributor
Social News Owabi River god kills five persons, vows to kill more over residents dumping corpses, having sex in the River
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chiefs at Atafoa in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have revealed that some persons who are fond of dumping corpses and having sex in Owabi River have incurred the wrath of the river god.

The chiefs have disclosed that the angry River god has vowed to kill anyone if residents continue to pollute the river with dead bodies and other offensive materials that threaten its life survival and purity.

According to them, the River God in a revelation to the fetish priest in the area has warned of engaging in the abominable act.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter on Monday, July 3, 2023, the Linguist of the chief of Atafoa, Nana Kwame Appiah said persons who were recently killed in the river were as a result of anger of the river god.

"This river serves as the main source of potable water for residents in the region, yet people throw all sorts of dirt into the river.

"The river god revealed to the fetish priest that, some unscrupulous people bury dead bodies in the river, while others have sex in the river, acts that should be condemned," he stated.

Recent deaths
Some five people have recently drowned in the river after torrential rains in the Ashanti Region.

Three of the five persons were confirmed dead after retrieving their bodies while two are still missing.

According to Nana Kwame Appiah, the river has revealed that those two bodies will never be found as a sign of anger.

Pacifying the "river god"
Following the incident, the Chief of Atafo, Nana Owusu Ansah II together with his elders poured libation at the river to pacify the god.

The chief after offering sheep, bottles of schnapps and fowls to the river has again warned residents of the area from provoking the rive god.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Owabi River god kills five persons, vows to kill more over residents dumping corpses, having sex in the River Owabi River god kills five persons, vows to kill more over residents dumping cor...

1 hour ago

Hon Akwasi Opong-Fosu NPP has failed, none of its aspirants is a threat to NDC - Former Local Govt Min...

1 hour ago

Ablekuma bullion van robbery: Two police killers caged Ablekuma bullion van robbery: Two police ‘killers’ caged

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearership: Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku vetted NPP flagbearership: Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku vetted

1 hour ago

Ghana Cedi classified among worst spot returns in Africa Ghana Cedi classified among ‘worst spot returns’ in Africa

1 hour ago

Lets guard against 'uncouth' behaviours that turn to 'dirty' the seat of the President — Dormaahene to Ghanaians Let’s guard against 'uncouth' behaviours that turn to 'dirty' the seat of the Pr...

3 hours ago

Misuzulu Zulu is king of the Zulu nation. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFP S.Africa's Zulu king says 'fit', denies being poisoned

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of the Republic Domestic Debt Exchange Programme causing poor banking sector performance – Repor...

4 hours ago

Dispatch rider killed in ghastly accident at Haatso Dispatch rider killed in ghastly accident at Haatso

4 hours ago

KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist reportedly dies days before studies at US-based Howard University KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist reportedly dies days before studies at US-based Howar...

More News...
body-container-line