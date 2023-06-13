Guzakuza launches 3rd Women in Agribusiness Awards

Guzakuza, a Ghanaian social enterprise focused on agribusiness has launched the third edition of its Women in Agribusiness Awards (WiAA).

The awards aim to recognize, reward and celebrate the significant impact of African women in the agribusiness sector.

The awards were launched on Tuesday, June 13, at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Guzakuza Project Lead Fortune Kyei said, "This is an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of remarkable women who have overcome challenges and made a real impact in African agribusiness."

She noted that despite playing an integral role in agriculture and food production, women face disproportionate barriers and their contributions are often overlooked.

"For the past three years, we have aimed to change that and put smiles on the faces of women trailblazers in African agribusiness," Ms. Kyei noted.

Ms. Kyei emphasized that the awards "stand as a testament to our commitment to equity and inclusivity in agribusiness."

"This is an opportunity to honor women who have not only achieved success in their fields but also paved the way for others,” she added.

Also at the event, past award recipients and finalists highlighted the impact of the recognition.

Priscilla Asare, representing the winners group President, said, "It has been a source of inspiration and shows that gender is no barrier to excellence."

She added, "This milestone marks significant progress in our journey to gender equality in agribusiness."

Categories

The awards feature 21 categories, including She-Innovate in Agribusiness Awards, Agritech of the year, Perseverance award, Emerging Star in Agribusiness, Role Model Excellence, Best Agri Advocacy, Best Packaging Agribusiness of the Year, Best farmer award, African Agribusiness Woman of the Year Awards.

Others would be Environmental Impact, New Business of the Year, Business Diversification, Green Business of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Export Agribusiness of the Year,

The rest include Young Agri Entrepreneur of the Year, Agritech of the Year, Marketing Innovation, International Agribusiness Woman of the Year, Agrimedia of the Year, Agri Journalist of the Year, Agri Finance of the Year and Best Agribusiness/ Agricultural Student of the year.

Nomination

Nominations opens on June 14 and closes on August 14, which will be followed by a review and selection process by the Awarding Board from August 15 to October 2.

Nominees will be announced on October 5.

It can be filed on the award’s official website, (www.womeninagribusinessawards.com) either by the person or any other person on her behalf.

Winners will be announced in a grand ceremony on November 18, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

Prizes:

The winners will receive several benefits such as media mirages around the globe, plaques, and certificates.

The African Agribusiness Woman of the Year will win a trip to the UK.

More insights:

The Women in Agribusiness Awards aim to encourage more women to enter large-scale agribusiness and farming to address gender inequality in the sector.

The event has been held annually since 2021 and has since recognised several women on the continent.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Guzakuza's Africa Women in Agribusiness Week (WAW), from which the awards come, creates opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

"By building an ecosystem of support for women in agribusiness, we can nurture talent, spur innovation, and drive positive change," Ms. Kyei said on the WAW.