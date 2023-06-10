Revoke mining licenses granted to irresponsible companies in forest reserves – A Rocha Ghana to Minerals Commission

The Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu has kicked against the issuance of permits to mining companies to go into forest reserves.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, June 9, he argued that if Legislative Instrument 2462 is not repealed it will accelerate the destruction of highly depleted forest reserves.

In a call on the Forestry Commission, Mr Daryl Bosu stressed that there is an urgent need for the Commission to stop issuing permits to mining companies into forest reserves.

He noted that the Commission must additionally ensure that all mining licenses granted to ‘irresponsible’ mining companies are immediately revoked.

“There is real concern that L.I. 2462 will accelerate already depleted destruction of Forest Estates, the Forestry Commission must stop granting any Forest entry permits for mining in Forest reserves while the Minerals Commission should immediately revoke all Mining licences in the reserves beginning with those granted to irresponsible companies,” Daryl Bosu intimated.

He continued, “The L.I. 2462 must also be revoked and replaced with an Act that bands all mining and Forests reserves.”

The press conference was held as part of the commemoration of Green Ghana Day on Friday.

The Day is an initiative launched in March 2021 by President Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources aimed at planting trees across the country.

This year the target of government is to plant 10 million trees in various parts of the country.