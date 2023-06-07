Her contributions were immeasurable — Alan Kyerematen eulogies late Ama Atta Aidoo

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a front-runner for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has paid glowing tribute to the late literary icon and feminist Ama Ata Aidoo who passed away last week.

Mr. Kyerematen eulogized the late former Education Minister, noting that she left behind an indelible mark in all her endeavors which included literature, feminism and others.

In a social media post on Wednesday, June 7, Mr Kyerematen wrote, "I received with sadness the death of an esteemed and exceptional literary icon, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, who passed last Wednesday. Her contributions to literature, feminism & the arts on the global stage are immeasurable."

"My deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. Rest well," he added.

Ama Ata Aidoo, who was 81, died on May 31, after having produced groundbreaking novels, plays and short stories that explored women's experiences, postcolonial themes and Pan-Africanism over the past five decades.

Her works include the novel 'Our Sister Killjoy', the play 'Anowa' and the short story collection 'No Sweetness Here.'

Ama Ata Aidoo was born Christina Ama Atta in 1942 in Gold Coast, now Ghana.

The literary icon's passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across Ghana and Africa, recognizing her impact as a writer and thinker who gave voice to women's issues in post-colonial Africa.