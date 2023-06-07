Undeserved allawa: National Labour Commission summons FWSC, GBC today

Following the impasse with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions to drum home their demand.

The FWSC, unhappy with the threat has written a letter to the National Labour Commission (NLC) which also replied by summoning the parties to appear before it on Wednesday, 7th June 2023.

The letter dated 6th June, 2023 under the title "Summon to Appear Before the Commission, RE: Threat of Strike by Staff of The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation" stated, "We have received a complaint as above dated 5th June, 2023 filed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission notifying the National Labour Commission of a threat of a strike by the staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)."

According to the letter, "the workers have threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions unless the FWSC restores the payment of some allowances to some staff of GBC that it had withheld".

The letter signed by the Director of Administration and Human Resources on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NLC added, "The National Labour Commission, in exercise of its powers under section 139 of the Labour Act, (2003), Act 651, writes to summon the parties to appear before the commission on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023 at 1pm for hearing of the issues in dispute."

It cautions, "With this intervention, the staff of GBC are advised to stay all or any intended action(s) and appear as scheduled. Parties are to take note accordingly."