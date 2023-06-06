UE/R Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School celebrates 50th anniversary

The Golden Jubilee of the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) has been observed with the launch of its 50th Anniversary cloth with pump and pageantry under the theme “Girl Child Education a Critical Tool for Development”.

From its inception in 1956, then Bolga Government Girls Middle Boarding (BGGMB), nine years down the lane, it became Bolga Women’s Training College (BTWC). It later changed to Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School (BOGISS) in 1973, with a student population of 35 as its first batch.

The 2007 educational reforms again changed the name to Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISHS). The student population of the schools was over 3000 and since then has braced all the odds to be among the best.

In her address, the school's Headmistress Patricia Agoteba Anaba paid a glowing tribute to the founding members and all those who lent a shoulder to lift the school to its present height.

She added that academic performance in every academic institution is the yardstick by which every academic institution is measured. She stated that as management, staff, and stakeholder, it gives them a huge task for academic excellence.

The Headmistress indicated that BOGISS like any other institution, has got its own challenges. That notwithstanding, she noted that the school is determined to move on to achieve what it is set out to achieve through a single-sex school. She described the school’s performance from 2019 to 2022 as remarkable.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu, who was a special guest of honor at the occasion, advised the students to set goals for themselves and work hard towards achieving them.

The Regional Minister urged the students to take their studies seriously with the determination to be great in the future.

A representative of the Director General (DG) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Dr Eric Nkansah, lamented the poor performance and the state of indiscipline in the various academic institutions.

He added that there may be myriad challenges but there is the need to take consolations in the quality and the caliber of the programs offered in the institution.

He stressed that the Ghana Education Service is doing everything possible to improve the academic performance of every institution across the country.

Story filed by:

Emmanuel Akayeti