Practical Action's Kadija Simboro to share insights on Just Energy Transitions at 23rd Gender Summit in Ghana

Kadija Simboro, a distinguished energy expert and Senior Energy Advisor at Practical Action has been invited as a speaker at the highly anticipated 23rd Gender Summit in Accra, Ghana.

Taking place from June 8 to 9, 2023, the significant event will revolve around the theme of Africa's energy transition pathways and the vision of the Green New Deal through a gender lens.

Simboro's presentation will delve into the challenges and opportunities that arise from Just Energy Transitions, specifically in relation to climate change and gender equity in Africa. Her profound expertise in renewable energy and its potential to promote gender equity and sustainable development in the region will be invaluable to the summit's attendees.

She will also share learnings and solutions from Practical Action’s work with a new generation of women energy entrepreneurs who transform lives and livelihoods. Her insights will promote knowledge on how to move from dependence on fossil fuels to renewable, reliable, affordable low-carbon energy sources.

As an organization that works with communities on the frontline of climate change, Practical Action is committed to ensuring that people can make a living and live well in the face of climate change and the changing environment.

As the head of Practical Action's energy work in West Africa, Simboro boasts an impressive track record of over eight years in the renewable energy sector. She has provided technical input to Practical Action's projects in the region, spearheaded energy access initiatives, and led numerous consulting assignments.

Additionally, Simboro is a co-founder of Farafina Eco-Engineering SARL, a notable social enterprise focused on water and energy access, as well as Farafina Agri-Funding, an innovative platform facilitating farmers' access to finance and cutting-edge technologies through crowdfunding and agri-marketing approach.

Simboro’s organization, Practical Action, a globally recognized development organization, is renowned for its commitment to working alongside communities, enabling them to thrive and achieve a sustainable livelihood in the face of climate change and shifting environmental conditions.

The UK-based organization has been actively engaged in West Africa and worldwide, offering quality, efficient, and effective consulting services. By harnessing the expertise of its regional team and drawing upon the experiences of over 500 global Practical Action staff and its extensive network of over 1000 associates, the organization continues to drive positive change.

Expressing her excitement about participating in the summit, Kadija Simboro stated, "I am honoured and thrilled to be part of the 23rd Gender Summit in Accra.

"This platform provides a vital opportunity to address the pressing issues of gender equity and sustainable development within the context of climate change and energy transitions. Practical Action values this opportunity to contribute to the discourse on just transition, climate change, and gender equity, as we believe that a collaborative approach is essential in driving transformative change."

Simboro's forthcoming presentation at the Gender Summit in Accra promises to significantly advance gender equity and sustainable development efforts in Africa and beyond.

Her insightful perspectives and extensive experience in the renewable energy sector will equip attendees with invaluable knowledge on how to promote gender equity within the context of climate change and energy transitions.

The summit will serve as a unique platform for stakeholders to learn from Simboro and other esteemed experts in the field, fostering collaboration towards the promotion of gender equity in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) fields and beyond.