Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has the capabilities to deliver as Chief Justice — Minority

President Akufo-Addo’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo is set to be sworn in following a joint approval from both the Minority and Majority side of parliament.

The nominee was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament last month but there was no consensus at the end.

The Minority refused to give its verdict, insisting that it will only decide after it receives the full judgment of the Supreme Court that annulled the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Assin North MP.

Following the release of the judgment on Monday, the Minority has today announced its decision to approve the nomination of Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo as Chief Justice.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority during a press conference today in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central, stressed that the Minority is convinced that Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has the capabilities to deliver as Chief Justice.

“Her impressive curriculum vitae highlights her extensive experience, having served as a judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, and eventually at the Supreme Court. We firmly believe that capable women should be afforded opportunities to hold key national positions.

“Despite our disagreement with her jurisprudence, we recognize her qualifications for the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” Mr. Ayariga announced.