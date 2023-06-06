Unanimous Minority approve Justice Torkonoo as CJ despite earlier refusal over Supreme Court ruling

06.06.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Getrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo was told by the Minority that the caucus would want to view her portion of her written judgment in the James Gyakye Quayson’s case before taking part in voting during the Committee's vetting of her on Friday, May 26.

During a press conference on 6th June 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members on the Appointments Committee said they reached a unanimous decision to approve the Chief Justice nominee.

The MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, spoke on behalf of the Minority, explaining that despite their initial disagreements with Justice Torkornoo, they think she is qualified to be Chief Justice.

“Her impressive curriculum vitae highlights her extensive experience, having served as a judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, and eventually at the Supreme Court. We firmly believe that capable women should be afforded opportunities to hold key national positions. Despite our disagreement with her jurisprudence, we recognize her qualifications for the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” stated Mr. Ayariga.

By this decision, Justice Torkornoo will be approved on consensus in a report to be submitted to plenary as Parliament resumes on Today.

Justice Torkonoo is set to be Ghana’s next Chief Justice after Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah bowed out of office on his mandatory retirement at 70 on Wednesday, May 24.