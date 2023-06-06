ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.06.2023 Headlines

Unanimous Minority approve Justice Torkonoo as CJ despite earlier refusal over Supreme Court ruling

Unanimous Minority approve Justice Torkonoo as CJ despite earlier refusal over Supreme Court ruling
06.06.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Getrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo was told by the Minority that the caucus would want to view her portion of her written judgment in the James Gyakye Quayson’s case before taking part in voting during the Committee's vetting of her on Friday, May 26.

During a press conference on 6th June 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members on the Appointments Committee said they reached a unanimous decision to approve the Chief Justice nominee.

The MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, spoke on behalf of the Minority, explaining that despite their initial disagreements with Justice Torkornoo, they think she is qualified to be Chief Justice.

“Her impressive curriculum vitae highlights her extensive experience, having served as a judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, and eventually at the Supreme Court. We firmly believe that capable women should be afforded opportunities to hold key national positions. Despite our disagreement with her jurisprudence, we recognize her qualifications for the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” stated Mr. Ayariga.

By this decision, Justice Torkornoo will be approved on consensus in a report to be submitted to plenary as Parliament resumes on Today.

Justice Torkonoo is set to be Ghana’s next Chief Justice after Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah bowed out of office on his mandatory retirement at 70 on Wednesday, May 24.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has the capabilities to deliver as Chief Justice — Min...

2 hours ago

Unanimous Minority approve Justice Torkonoo as CJ despite earlier refusal over Supreme Court ruling Unanimous Minority approve Justice Torkonoo as CJ despite earlier refusal over S...

2 hours ago

Unless they provide whatever we are asking, if not we won't campaign for them— School Feeding Caterers to NPP “Unless they provide whatever we are asking, if not we won't campaign for them”—...

2 hours ago

Major Mahama Trial: l was at the wrong place at the wrong time— accused Major Mahama Trial: " l was at the wrong place at the wrong time"— accused

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta attaches Media General to GHS10m defamation suit against Captain Smart Ken Ofori-Atta attaches Media General to GHS10m defamation suit against Captain ...

2 hours ago

Blaming Mahama for Ghanas energy debt unfortunate, World Bank boss partisan – Kwabena Donkor Blaming Mahama for Ghana’s energy debt unfortunate, World Bank boss partisan – ...

3 hours ago

Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu Court Gives Alhaji Ziblim 48hours to appear over financial loss to the state

3 hours ago

Patients in danger as Ghanaian nurses rush for UKs NHS Patients in danger as Ghanaian nurses rush for UK’s NHS

3 hours ago

Saglemi Housing trial: Court orders former Chief Director to appear for plea to be taken within 48hrs Saglemi Housing trial: Court orders former Chief Director to appear for plea to ...

3 hours ago

Parliament resumes today Parliament resumes today

Latest: News
body-container-line