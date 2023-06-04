Tutuka community lock horns with Newmont over resettlement plan

The chiefs and people of Tutuka, a farming community near Kenyase Number Two in the Ahafo region, have vehemently rejected moves by Newmont Ghana Gold Limited to resettle them on two or more different stool lands.

They are of the view that since they have been staying in the same community as a family for ages, with a common socio-cultural value, it would not be in their collective interest to be separated and spread across Kenyase Number One and Kenyase Number Two stool lands in the name of resettlement.

They have therefore vowed to resist any attempt to disintegrate their ranks through resettlement process and are therefore calling for further engagements by Newmont and other stakeholders for an acceptable way forward.

Sensitization forum

At a day’s sensitization forum on resettlement held at Tutuka, the people said they are not against the decision to resettle them but are not comfortable with how the process is being conducted to split them and break their ranks.

The forum was organised by Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG) with support from Third World Network Africa under the NCOM mining Observatory project.

Nana Kyei Bonsu Ampemansan, the Odikuro of Tutuka, was emphatic that he and his people would not, under any circumstance, agree to the current proposal by Newmont to split them on different stool lands.

He warned all persons being used by Newmont to persuade him and his subjects to bow to the company’s moves to desist from the act as they remain resolute to their stance on the issue.

The Youth Chairman of Tutuka, Johnson Owusu Prempeh called for the intervention of government to ensure the right things are done in the process to maintain the peace and harmony among the people of the area.

Legal implications

The Executive Director of LEG, Richard Adjei-Poku, who was the Resource Person at the forum, said any attempt by Newmont to continue with its plan to resettle the people of Tutuka on any place against the will of the people would be an affront to the Minerals and Mining Compensation and Resettlement Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2175).

Section 6 of L.I 2175 states: “Subject to the Act, where the operations of a holder of a mining lease involves the displacement of inhabitants, the inhabitants shall be resettled by the holder on a suitable alternative land and the resettlement shall have regard to the socio-cultural values of the persons to be resettled, with the objective to improve the livelihoods and standards of living of those persons.”

Mr. Adjei-Poku assured the people of Tutuka of his organisation’s commitment at ensuring that due process is followed in the resettlement process