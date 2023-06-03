Binduri: One dead, 11 infected in suspected Anthrax outbreak

One person has been confirmed dead of suspected anthrax in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region after eating the carcass of an anthrax-infected dead cow.

According to the Upper East Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, four cows died of anthrax in one of the suburbs of Binduri (name withheld).

In a press release, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Dzotse, said that his team has begun contact tracing of eleven people who are believed to have eaten the carcasses of the anthrax-infected cows.

“On June 1, 2023, the Regional Health Directorate received notification of two (2) suspected cases of anthrax with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle. In all, four cattle have died in the affected community. So far eleven (11) suspected cases have been identified, and contact tracing efforts are underway in the affected community,” Dr. Dzotse said.

Dr. Dzotse warned all districts, particularly those sharing borders with Binduri, to be on high alert and intensify surveillance activities to prevent the further spread of the disease.

He assured that samples from all suspected persons will be taken for testing and will be treated with Ciprofloxacin and Doxycycline.

He further stressed that his team will intensify risk communication about the disease and its prevention, but urged community members to refrain from eating the carcasses of cattle without establishing the cause of death.

Dr. Dzotse also encouraged cattle owners in all districts to access veterinary services for holistic control of the disease.