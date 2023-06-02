Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds maiden inter-school debate to mark ECOWAS’ 48th anniversary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with Media Response, organized the first Inter-school Debate on Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Regional Integration to commemorate ECOWAS’ 48th anniversary in Accra on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, the Acting Chief Director for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Ramses Cleland, said the debate aimed to give youth the opportunity to discuss the future of West Africa and ECOWAS’ role in promoting peace, stability and economic growth in the region.

“The debate is to help strengthen people’s understanding of regional integration, explore innovative solutions to Africa’s problems and together shape the future of Africa,” Cleland said as shared by the Ministry’s tweet on Friday, June 2.

Cleland urged ECOWAS member states to reflect on successes achieved so far and challenges ahead as the community marked its 48th anniversary.

The Head of ECOWAS National Office in Ghana, Ambassador Yakubu A. Dadu, commended the organizers and stressed the need for dialogue, openness to different views and mutual respect.

“The promotion of youth development and education is part of the objectives of ECOWAS, and youth should be encouraged to think critically, engage in constructive dialogue and explore new ideas to make a positive difference,” Dadu said.

Dadu noted that Africa’s diversity, with over 300 ethnic groups and 500 languages, should be a source of celebration and inspiration.

The ECOWAS Permanent Representative to Ghana, Amb. Baba Gana Wakil, emphasized ECOWAS’ importance and urged students to take interest in its activities and advance its mission.

Participating senior high schools included Accra Wesley Girls’ High School, Action Secondary Technical School, Christian Methodist Senior High, Odorgonno Senior High School, Preset Pacesetters Senior High School, and O’Reilly Senior High School.

Accra Wesley Girls’ High School won the first round, Odorgonno Senior High School the second round, and O’Reilly Senior High School the final round.

Questions focused on how ECOWAS could accelerate development in member states, the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of goods and people, and ECOWAS’ impact on West African youth.

Attendees included representatives from the West Africa Network for Peacekeeping (WANEP), ECOWAS External Relations Directorate, participating schools and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.