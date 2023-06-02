ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans donate food, stationery and toiletries to Rahmah Home for Humanity Foundation

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Rahmah Home for Humanity Foundation in Alajo in the Greater Accra Region has become the latest to benefit from the benevolence of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Savings and Loans company through its Alajo Business Centre visited Rahmah Home to donate food, stationery and toiletries to the foundation.

Some of the donated items include bags of rice, sugar, flour, maize, beans, cooking oil, palm oil, boxes of biscuits and tomato paste, drinks, and water.

The items will improve the wellbeing of the 180 orphans at Rahmah Home for Humanity Foundation.

According to ASA Savings and Loans Ltd, the donation forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

During the donation, Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans in Newtown, Emmanuel Osae Addo noted that “the children from Rahmah Home of Humanity foundation need our love, care and especially our support to develop and grow well into the society.”

He stressed that ASA Savings and Loans is committed to helping the poor and needy through its CSR programmes across the country.

Emmanuel Osae Addo on Wednesday was joined by Emmanuella Taylor, Branch Manager of Alajo Business Centre to donate the items to Rahmah Home for Humanity Foundation.

Richard Nartey, CSR Manager of Asa Savings and Loans said, "It is the company’s means of impacting social and environmental change as well as offering educational materials to local communities."

The head of the foundation, Mr. Tenno Issah expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans after receiving the items on behalf of the school.

He indicated that the benevolence exhibited towards the school will go a long way to bless the children.

"We pray and dedicate these items to Almighty Allah and ask him to bless the management [of ASA Savings and Loans] for assisting the school at this special moment," Mr. Tenno Issah prayed.

