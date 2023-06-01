Assin North: Karma hitting NDC back for jailing Adamu Sakande over dual citizenship – Koku Anyidoho

The ongoing controversy surrounding the removal of James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) from Parliament for holding dual citizenship has caused stir in the country.

While some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have criticized the ruling of the Supreme Court, a former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Samuel Koku Anyidoho thinks otherwise.

According to him, the NDC is reaping the fruit of their past actions.

In a tweet on Wednesday, May 31, Mr. Anyidoho cited the case of the late Adamu Dramani Sakande, a former MP for Bawku Central, who was jailed for perjury and forgery after being expunged from Parliament's record over dual citizenship.

The Atta Mills Institute’s CEO noted that the NDC set a precedent by getting Sakande out of Parliament and jailing him in addition.

He questioned why the members of the opposition party are now acting as if they are above the law.

"Why all the abusive misconduct? Are we above the law?" Anyidoho asked. "If karma is hitting us back, why all the abusive misconduct? Did we not set the precedent of getting Adamu Sakande out of Parliament and jailing him for dual citizenship? Did he not die a prisoner?"

In a similar tweet, Mr. Anyidoho noted that the NDC should have been more cautious in the past when it comes to issues of dual citizenship in Parliament.

According to him, the blame for James Gyakye Quayson’s embarrassment should be laid at the doorstep of the then NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, now the National Chairman, who allegedly ignored petitions from NDC members in the constituency when the issue first came up about his dual citizenship.

“This whole Assin-North wahala: when it began, our own NDC members in the constituency petitioned Mosquito as the GS but as usual, he abused his power & snubbed them. If for any reason the NDC loses the seat, the blame should be laid firmly at the doorstep of Mosquito,” he alleged.

The Assin North MP's removal has led to a by-election scheduled for June 27.