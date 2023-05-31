ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court ruling: Domelevo won't find it simple to return— Senanu

Edem Senanu, Co-Chair of the Citizens Movement against Corruption, one of the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) that sued the Attorney General has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on the action of President Akufo-Addo as unconstitutional.

The apex court gave the ruling on Wednesday, May 31.

In 2020, Mr Domelovo was forced by the presidency to take 169 working days of accumulated leave.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House further directed Mr. Domelevo to hand over his office to his Deputy, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

In an interview on the mid-day news with Martin Asiedu Darteh on TV3 Wednesday, May 31 Mr Senanu said the court ruling sends a clear message to the executive arm of government that it cannot interfere with the functions of independent institutions of the state such as the Audit Service.

“I think civil society was very united on this issue that it was not right for the Auditor-General to have been told to proceed on leave. The manner the whole thing went, it just did not fit well with our legal framework and so we are delighted”, Mr Senanu said.

Asked whether Mr Domelevo should be brought back, he said “We need to get Mr Domelevo and ask him what he wants to do. I guess he has moved on and it may not be a simple thing to say you are turning back the tide of time.

“More likely we are going to look at what we have to do moving forward. The beauty is that it sends a message to the executive branch of government that one needs to be cautious.

“When there are independent institutions of state set up as a counterbalance and you begin to influence the decisions of their processes, that will not augur well for our democracy, so it is a win for Ghana in terms of the separation of powers and the balance of powers in order to make sure that this country can run well”, Mr Senanu asserted.

