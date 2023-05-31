ModernGhana logo
ECG chases client for illegal tapping of power to 33 structures at Gbetsile

Afienya District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a summons letter to a client at Gbetsile in Accra for illegally connecting power to 33 structures in the area.

The discovery was made as part of ECG’s recent national revenue mobilization exercise, which started on Monday, May 29, 2023, and is expected to end on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The customer fled upon seeing the ECG personnel. However, the meter was located outside his premise and was therefore accessible to the team.

In an interaction with residents by the ECG officials, some claimed to have been paying for the power they were using to the owner of the meter on a monthly basis.

The public relations officer for the ECG in the Tema Region urged the offender to report to the Tema Regional Office of ECG for further action.

“This customer has decided to distribute power to the other 33 structures. Further checks also revealed that the owner of the meter had done an illegal connection in the form of a meter bypass, which means that all the power they are using does not pass through the meter, so they are not paying for using the power.

“The culprit fled upon seeing the ECG personnel, so we could not get him. We have served a summons letter and asked that he reports to the Tema ECG office, and if it gets to prosecution, we will do that.”

