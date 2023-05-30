Businessman clarifies ISD land brouhaha

The businessman accused of embarking on a project on land belonging to the Information Service Department (ISD) has denied it.

He describes the allegation as false.

Recent reports accused the businessman of going ahead with his project on the ISD land against a directive from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Contrary to the allegation, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Businessman, Kofi Owusu in a release has stressed that the ISD land has been abandoned since the sixties and remains unattended.

“The 0.34 acre land which has become the subject of controversy used to be a haven for some squatters and a dump site for some residents around the Kanda enclave for several decades until a Ghanaian businessman rightfully acquired it for development.

“The land is actually located near TV3, at Kanda in Accra, and at the tail end or bottom part of the said ISD land.

“As a matter of fact even the portion which belongs to the ISD has been left unattended to since as far back as the sixties when the land was allocated to the ISD and still lies unattended,” Kofi Owusu said in the statement.

The PRO of the businessman insists that it is baffling how anybody would really have any qualms with development going on, on the small 0.34acre land just at the side of the ISD land.

He bemoans the levels of self-hate and sabotage between or amongst Ghanaians, insisting that the pull him down syndrome must stop.

Below is a copy of the release:

ISD LAND BROUHAHA CLARIFIED

Contrary to all the media reports on the said Information Service Department (ISD) land allegedly being encroached on by a businessman, the bare facts available indicates otherwise.

Signed

Public Relations Officer

Kofi Owusu