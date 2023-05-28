Eric Amofa launches GHC100,000 'EKAJ Educational Fund' for needy students in Asante Akim South

A philanthropist and businessman in the Asante Akim South Municipality, Mr. Eric Amofa has committed an amount of hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHC100,000.00) for the establishment of an Educational Fund to support brilliant but needy students in the area.

The Eric Kofi Amofa Junior (EKAJ) Educational Fund is established to promote the development of education, give hope to the less privileged students, inspire and empower more students both boys and girls to reach their education potential and skills development.

According to Mr. Eric Amofa who is the Managing Director of Seabeige Ghana Limited, producers of Safare Tissue brands in Ghana, his vision was born out of his passionate desire to serve the needs of the people of Asante Akim South and to offer a helping hand to the youth of the area.

The GHC100,000.00 is the initial commitment of Seabeige Ghana Limited and that of Mr. Eric Amofa, the Founder, to serve as the seed capital for the EKAJ Educational Fund.

With its head office at Juaso, the EKAJ Educational Fund is to be managed and sustained by a five strong, influential, non-partisan and incorruptible personalities who will serve as the Board of Trustees. The EKAJ Educational Fund Board is chaired by a former Ghana Airforce Officer Nana Agyei Gyarteng.

Other members include, Nana Ofosuhene Apenteng, the Akyempim Hene of Obogu Traditional area and former head of administration Food and Drug Board, Pastor Micheal Osei Acheampong Church of Pentecost Juaso District, Hon Beatrice Kyei, Presiding Member Asante Akyem Municipal Assembly and Nana Aduoni II, the Sanahene of Juaso Traditional area.

Speaking at the official launch of the EKAJ Educational Fund at Juaso, the Founder, Mr. Eric Amofa expressed the hope that the fund would be managed well to support more brilliant but needy students in the area to have tertiary education.

He described the fund as "non-political" and therefore charged the handlers to always ensure that the right people or those who qualify for support are considered.

He noted that the fund would provide financial support to cover for tuition fees, accommodation and other scholastic materials for all beneficiaries.

According to the Founder, 60% of the annual allocation of the EKAJ Educational Fund shall cater for students at the tertiary level, 20% for students from the basic to the high school levels and the remaining 20% for students in the area pursuing academic excellence abroad.

The Chief of Juaso Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa who was the special guest commended Mr. Eric Amofa for his continuous desire to help develop the Asante Akim South Municipality.

According to the learned Chief who was also the former Director of Finance at the Ministry of Communication, the standard of education in the Municipality for a long time now had gone down drastically, especially among the young girls. He therefore welcomed the establishment of the EKAJ Educational Fund and the vision to churn out more graduates in the area.

Nana Agyei Tabi promised to support the EKAJ Educational Fund in diverse ways to become more beneficial to the people.

The Asante Akim South Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Davis in a speech read for her by her representative, Mrs. Rosemary Sarpong Boateng praised Mr. Eric Amofa for committing such a huge amount of money to support the needy in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

She assured him of the full support and cooperation of the Municipal Education Directorate for the success and sustainability of the fund.

The Education Director noted that due to lack of support many brilliant girls had had their education truncated after Junior and Senior High school levels.

She said that, many of the girls had ended up giving birth prematurely, with others roaming on the streets aimlessly and going through sufferings together with their babies.

Mrs Davis encouraged businesses, organisations, churches, associations and individuals especially the influential people from the area, home and abroad to contribute to the EKAJ Educational Fund so that it could extend financial support to more needy students.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffuor graced the occasion and contributed some amount to the fund.

The Municipal Executive for Techiman North, Hon. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, chaired the official launch of the EKAJ Educational Fund.

The launch which was preceded by a health walk in the early hours of the day, was sponsored by the KGL Group, GIFEC, Safare Tissues, PBC, Amopex Limited, Ahwenepa FM and many more.

Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa II the Cheif of Juaso Traditional Area, Hon Boakye Abdul Karim, former DCE for Asante Akyem South and Mr Ishmael Mantey Arko Educationalist will also serve as patrons of the EKAJ Educational Fund.