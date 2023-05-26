C/R: JHS student attempting to show off swimming skills to friends for GHS10 drowns

There has been a drowning incident at Assin Andoe in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The victim is a student of Assin Andoe D/A Basic School.

The 18-year-old and his friends went to Rover Ochi on Wednesday, May 24, over an argument that he cannot swim.

He is said to have bragged to his friends that he is an amazing swimmer as his friends doubted him.

During the argument, his friends promised to give him GHS10 if he proved his swimming skills.

When the deceased, Stephen Nimako-Appau dived into the Rover Ochi, he struggled and drowned amid shouts from his friends who stood helpless.

They run back to town and reported the incident to the elders.

A search party was put together and went to the riverside to attempt to save the teenager.

Its been days of searching by swimmers in the river, the body has still not been found and retrieved.

Sources have confirmed that fowl and sheep have been slaughtered to pacify the gods in hopes that the body of the deceased will be found.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Assin Andoe electoral area, William Appiah has advised children to stop going to the river to swim.