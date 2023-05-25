Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike

Most people who patronize the courts in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been left stranded and confused since there is no one to attend to them.

Members of the Judicial Staff Association (JUSAG) have begun an indefinite nationwide strike on Thursday.

This reporter who visited some courts in the Kumasi Metropolis, observed that the usual busy scenery at the courts was absent, as JUSAG members observed full compliance of the strike.

JUSAG in a press release noted that they are embarking on industrial action to drum home their demand for the government to review their salaries.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary for JUSAG, Mr Ntansah in an interview on the "Nyansapo" on OTEC FM told the host, Captain Koda, that, the strike marks an escalation of a row between government and JUSAG over issues concerning their salaries.

"Per the constitution, the salaries of staff of the judicial service have to be reviewed by the President, acting on the advice of the Judicial Council, and by convention they said the review is done every two years.

"As we speak now, the President has failed to implement the recommendation by the Judicial Council on February 2023 for the salary review.

"Due to this, all staff of Judicial Service with the exception of security officers, will not report to work from Thursday, May 25, 2023 unless the President heed to demands," he said.

Meanwhile, some residents who were stranded at the Appeals Court in Kumasi called on the two parties to resolve their differences.

They noted that the strike if not called off will have serious implications on their cases which will in turn affect their lives.