ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Resident of Ashiyie, Tetegu, Sampa Valley, surrounding areas to experience dumsor today

Social News Resident of Ashiyie, Tetegu, Sampa Valley, surrounding areas to experience dumsor today
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will today, Thursday, 25 May 2023, undertake a planned maintenance work in parts of Accra.

The maintenance work is to improve service delivery and will cause power outage in some areas.

Affected areas include: “Katamanso Police land, ECG quarters, Paradise Estate, Sweden Medical Centre, Amanfrom, Ashieyie Reservoir, Adom Gate, Ashieyie Fulani, Tetegu, White Cross, Sampa Valley and surrounding areas,” the ECG stated in a public notice.

The maintenance works will begin from 9am to 4pm.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the notice added.

—classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama

1 hour ago

Chinese are 'very helpful' to Ghana; 'they've proven to be a strong partner in difficult times' – Akufo-Addo Chinese are 'very helpful' to Ghana; 'they've proven to be a strong partner in d...

1 hour ago

Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu Mahama commends IGP, Police for peaceful by-election in Kumawu

1 hour ago

Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit market Joe Jackson criticizes Akufo-Addo over comment to return to international credit...

1 hour ago

The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop — Rector of UN University The culture of teachers not showing up in class on Mondays must completely stop ...

1 hour ago

Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data Mental cases increasing in Ghana – Data

2 hours ago

Father rejects body of son who committed suicide after losing school fees to betting Father rejects body of son who committed suicide after losing school fees to bet...

2 hours ago

GES announces approved subjects for Study Leave with Pay for teachers in 2023 GES announces ‘approved’ subjects for ‘Study Leave with Pay’ for teachers in 202...

2 hours ago

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, newly appointed Northern Regional Director of Education GES appoints Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah as new Northern Regional Director

2 hours ago

Nigerian student commits suicide after losing tuition fees to gambling, father told school to bury him Nigerian student commits suicide after losing tuition fees to gambling, father t...

Latest: News
body-container-line