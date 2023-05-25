Resident of Ashiyie, Tetegu, Sampa Valley, surrounding areas to experience dumsor today

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will today, Thursday, 25 May 2023, undertake a planned maintenance work in parts of Accra.

The maintenance work is to improve service delivery and will cause power outage in some areas.

Affected areas include: “Katamanso Police land, ECG quarters, Paradise Estate, Sweden Medical Centre, Amanfrom, Ashieyie Reservoir, Adom Gate, Ashieyie Fulani, Tetegu, White Cross, Sampa Valley and surrounding areas,” the ECG stated in a public notice.

The maintenance works will begin from 9am to 4pm.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the notice added.

—classfmonline.com