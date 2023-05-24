GNPC-PetroSA deal: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t see any reason they want me to resign’ — Freddie Blay

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay has strongly denied any wrongdoing in the offering of interest in Ghana's oil fields to PetroSA, a South African oil company.

Mr Blay asserts that the Corporation acted in the best interest of the country in the exercise of good judgment in the matter, therefore sees the demands for his resignation as baseless.

In an interview with Citi FM monitored by ModerGhana News on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Blay expressed his conviction that he had done nothing wrong and believed he was protecting the country's interests.

He stated, "Possibly, I could be fired, but I don't see any reason why they are saying I should resign about this issue. I have observed my conscience and I thought I was protecting the interest of the country, and I am convinced about it and if others think otherwise, and if those who appointed me are saying otherwise, then so be it."

Mr Blay revealed that he had discussed the matter with President Akufo-Addo and there was no issue about the deal.

He added, "It is not about convincing the president, the law will speak for itself, and there are few documents on the agreement."

His comment follows a coalition of 29 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) demanding the immediate removal of Mr. Blay and Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, the Chief Executive of GNPC.

These CSOs, including the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), argue that the two individuals have “become a threat to Ghana's interests in the petroleum sector.”

The coalition stated that a nation being micromanaged by the IMF shouldn't be seen indulging in reckless spending in a statement signed by representatives from all 29 CSOs and sighted by ModernGhana News.

“The group is also demanding complete information on the AFC transaction and the actual amount that would constitute petroleum cost and the immediate closure of the Aker PoD from the Petroleum Commission and Government,” part of the statement said.

The statement also said, “In these difficult times, the nation needs prudent management of its resources to derive the fullest of benefits and bring relief to the suffering masses.”

Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh also expressed his dissatisfaction with the deal, calling for its removal from consideration as it does not favor Ghana.