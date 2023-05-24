ModernGhana logo
Winneba:15 escape death after two-storey building collapsed

By Raymond Kwofie
24.05.2023
Some 15 persons have escaped death after a dilapidated two-storey building collapsed at Winneba Junction in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw some of the roofing sheets falling off and the wall collapsing signalling danger.

Some people upon sensing the building was about to collapse run for safety.

A few moments later, the whole building came crashing down with properties worth thousands of Cedis destroyed.

Caretakers, children and other tenants occupying the building had gone to work as at the time of the collapse on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at around 4:00PM.

All the tenants returned home homeless without salvaging any of their properties.

Nobody was injured.
In an interview, the PRO of the Effutu Fire Service Command, ADOI, Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie revealed that the building was situated on a water-logged plot along the Winneba to Cape Coast Highway.

He added that residents in the area have been calling for its demolishing due to the dilapidated nature of the building.

The Effutu Municipal Fire Service PRO revealed that they had a distress call from some residents that a three-storey building have collapsed on some tenants.

He revealed that preliminary investigations show that the building was built in a waterlogged area with inferior materials.

Information gathered indicates that the owner of the building had on several occasions asked the tenants to vacate the dilapidated facility as it posed great danger to them but they refused to leave.

ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie advised the general public to seek permits from the Fire Service before putting up any structure.

Police had been informed of the incident and have commenced investigation.

