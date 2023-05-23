Increase women's participation, representation in 2023 district level elections - ABANTU for Development

ABANTU for Development Ghana has called on Ghanaians to mobilize and vote for women who will be contesting in the upcoming 2023 District Level Elections to increase women's representation in decision-making.

According to ABANTU, over the years, women have increasingly shown interest in the local government system that is intended to bring government to the doorstep of the people but have failed to attain the 30% UN recommended minimum threshold in representation in the assemblies.

Women's full and equal participation in political and electoral processes can be considered to be one of the litmus tests for women's empowerment and gender equality.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, May 22, the Public Relations Manager for the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana (NALAG), Nii Adjetey Edmund Adjei said women participating in elections, whether partisan or non-partisan, without unfair gender-based barriers, is a core component of delivering on the basic elements of democracy.

He added that women's involvement in decision-making and politics will curtail the corruption in government.

"As a country, we understand that over the years women have contributed massively to local governance and decision-making when it comes to critical issues but unfortunately, we have not given women that spotlight. Whenever we give women the opportunity we see modifications. I have not heard in our society or politics where women have been tagged for corruption-related issues. I'm yet to see serious issues where women in politics have been tagged for corruption. When we talk about corruption the figures we see all the time are men, so that should tell us that something is not right. If we want to change the issues as far as corruption is concerned, then I think we should push more women into decision-making positions which will also curtail the corruption we have in our society today," he said.

"Out of 261 MMDCAs, only 39 are females which represents 15%, and out of 261 presiding members only 10 are females representing 3.9% and the assembly members still are the same, 3.9%. It is a signal that the country is not doing well," he added.

He emphasized," the development of a country starts from the local level hence there is a need to increase the developmental project at the local level."

Touching on the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law, he said, it is key and important for the country's politics as far as local government is concerned.

He urged the press to intensify their voices to help champion the call for an increased number of women in governance.

"We hardly hear discussions on inclusivity when the issue of politics at local government is concerned. And even in local elections we hardly hear of it. We have five months to organize and we have not heard anything about the local level election. We are rather talking more about the 2024 general elections," he noted.

On his part, Board Member for Abantu for Development, Kingsly Ofei Nkansah said, the inclusion of women in District Assemblies is crucial for gender sensitivity facilitating the equitable allocation of public resources.

He calls for the immediate passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law that will facilitate the 40% representation of women in decision making.