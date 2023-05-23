ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Group calls for removal of borders in Africa to boost trade, free movement and unity

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News Group calls for removal of borders in Africa to boost trade, free movement and unity
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

“Africans Rising,” an NGO recognized by AU has called on the various governments in Africa to consider abolishing borders in Africa to enhance the free movement of people on the continent.

The group believes making Africa borderless is the surest way of uniting the continent and bringing everyone together to boost trade, investment and unity as well.

This came up when the “Africans Rising” Group launched Africa Liberation Week to commemorate the celebration of AU Day on the 25th of May.

Speaking during the press conference, the Movement Coordinator for the Africans Rising, Hardi Yakubu stressed that, “Borderless Africa will unite the entire continent and make us a formidable force that can fight for one right.”

He also calls for the abolishment of visa travel for African countries indicating that, any citizen of an African country must not have a visa before entering into another which he says is a major cause of struggle among countries.

Mr Yakubu on the issue of rising terrorist attacks in the region said, “The Borderless African will even make it easy for the continent to fight all forms of security challenges since they will be handling issues as a united front.”

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Kumawu by-election: Asiedu Nketia angry over unfair treatment of NDC polling agents VIDEO Kumawu by-election: Asiedu Nketia ‘angry’ over ‘unfair’ treatment of NDC polling...

17 minutes ago

Allegation of vote buying from NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa is pathetic; hes crying because he will lose — Ernest Anim Allegation of vote buying from NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa is pathetic; he’s crying bec...

24 minutes ago

NDC govt gave liquidity support to banks for people to squander; NPP needed to act — Egyapa Mercer NDC gov’t gave liquidity support to banks for people to squander; NPP needed to ...

28 minutes ago

Kumawu by-election: We are campaigning on goodwill but NPP is focused on vote buying — NDC Kumawu by-election: We are campaigning on goodwill but NPP is focused on vote bu...

50 minutes ago

29 CSOs demand answers, accountability over controversial GNPC, Aker Energy deals 29 CSOs demand answers, accountability over controversial GNPC, Aker Energy deal...

56 minutes ago

Call Aker Energy to order; theyre destroying your reputation in Ghana – 29 CSOs petition Norwegian government Call Aker Energy to order; they’re destroying your reputation in Ghana – 29 CSOs...

58 minutes ago

We are not behind Enterprise Grant Fund programme – Finance Ministry warns public We are not behind Enterprise Grant Fund programme – Finance Ministry warns publi...

1 hour ago

Kumawu by-election: We want peace, no one liked what happened at Ayawaso - Peace Council Kumawu by-election: We want peace, no one liked what happened at Ayawaso - Peace...

1 hour ago

Kumawu by election: If I win I will serve the interest of my constituents; not political colour - Kwaku Duah Kumawu by election: If I win I will serve the interest of my constituents; not p...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: We never shared cups of 'tugyimi' rice for votes – NPP candidate Kumawu by-election: We never shared cups of 'tugyimi' rice for votes – NPP candi...

Latest: News
body-container-line