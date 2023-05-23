UniMAC-GIJ Assistant Lecturer seeks financial aid for kidney transplant

An Assistant Lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Mr. Philip Atawura has appealed to the public for financial assistance to undergo a kidney transplant.

Mr. Atawura, who lectures at the Ghana Institute of Journalism branch of UniMAC has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease and has been undergoing dialysis treatment as a temporary measure to sustain his life.

In a letter from the Office of the Registrar, UniMAC, the cost of a kidney transplant for Mr. Atawura is Thirty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty Dollars ($38,160), with an additional Three Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 300,000.00) for the donor and ancillary issues in India.

The letter further stated that the University is appealing to the public to assist with any amount towards a fundraising campaign to get Mr. Atawura and his donor to India to undergo treatment.

"We shall be very grateful if you could assist with any amount towards a fundraising campaign to get Mr. Philip Atawura and his donor to India to undergo treatment," the letter read in part.

The University has provided bank account details for donations as well as a Vodafone mobile money number for those who wish to contribute.

The Acting Registrar of UniMAC, J. Sika Akoto, PhD, signed the letter, which was copied to the Vice-Chancellor, Acting Director of Finance, and Acting Rector (Institute of Journalism).

Donations can be made to the following bank account details:

Bank: Prudential Bank Ltd.

Account Name: University of Media, Arts and Communication

Account Number: 0091901740010

Branch: Ring Road Central

Narration on payment: Re: Mr. Philip Atawura

For those who prefer to contribute via mobile money, the Vodafone mobile money number for Philip Atawura is +233-503-470-988.

Read full statement below:

