Great Choir Zone 4 of East Presbytery climax 2023 Biannual Rally with public appeal to support completion of pharmacy project

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana Hadzihaga (Great Choir) has appealed to the church, benevolent groups, NGOs and traditional leaders to support the zone with needed financial support to enable the completion of the pharmacy project ongoing at Abutia Teti in the Volta region.

The zone four which is one of the five zones that form the Hadzihaga in the Ho East Presbytery as part community development effort has started a pharmacy project funded by the zone which has been roofed but has been stalled for some time due to some financial challenges, called on its members to put in their effort for the continuation and completion of the project as early as possible to enable them achieve the targeted goal for the zone and the presbytery as a whole.

The Zone at its thanksgiving service on Sunday May 21, 2023 to climax this year's Biannual Rally at Klefe Dome in the Ho Municipality made it known that the project is at a stage where much fund is needed for the completion hence a call to the public for support.

The President of the Zone Madam Mawufemor Arku in an address highlighted that the building has been roofed, left with plastering, screening and other interior works to be done as well as purchasing of the medicines to kick start operations of the facility.

She mentioned that mobilisation of funds for the project is a serious headache to the zone since they only source funds from the biannual rallies hence delaying the progress of the project.

The President of the zone again lamented that the inability of members to contribute to the agreed welfare levies by each member to assist in some internal needs is also crippling the zone in so many ways.

She urged the zone to realise the call and put in more effort for the development of the church.

In an address by the Paramount Chief of the Klefe Traditional area read on his behalf, Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI expressed his delight in the celebration saying their three days stay in the community has raised the community to standard spiritually.

Togbe identifying the importance of singing encouraged the choristers to continue and also aid their children to also join to propagate the good news through singing.

Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI however bemoaned the space at which youth are defecting from the church to others and admonished the leadership to be much concerned about the development of the E. P. Church which attained its 175 years last year.

In an appeal for funds to support the ongoing project at the Thanksgiving service, the zone was able to raise GHC15,000.00 for the continuation of the project.

The leadership have promised to dedicate more funds purposely for the project in the coming day as they expect donations from NGOs, political leaders and the general public to complete the project.