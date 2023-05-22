"I don't have money" not an excuse not to send your wards to school -Togbe Koku Dzaga XI

The paramount chief of Klefe Traditional area in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI has cautioned parents not to relent on the education of their wards in this modern day, believing it's the good medium to brighten the future of their children.

He said parents should strive no matter the situations at hand to finance the education of their children at all levels.

This was in an address read on his behalf at the climax of the 2023 Biannual thanksgiving service by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana "Hadzihaga Zone 4" (The Great Choir) in the Ho East Presbytery at Klefe Dome.

Togbe called on parents and guardians to always see it as a priority to support the future of their children and consider it very important by giving the necessary disciplines that shape their future.

"Parents, consider the future of your children as a priority," he stated.

Togbe Kwaku Dzaga XI further lamented, "Parents these days are failing in applying the sense of discipline into their children leading them wayward and subsequently endangering their future."

The paramount chief however described as sad a joint report by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Health and Allied Sciences which is said to have ranked Volta Region women as first in alcoholic consumption in the entire country.He warned men and women in the region to abstain from such behavior since it creates a bad image of them considering its health implications.