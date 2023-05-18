IMF deal is now secured; will Akufo-Addo sack Ofori-Atta as promised – Clement Apaak wonders

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reminded President Akufo-Addo of his assurance to remove Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister once the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is secured.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament last year in October demanded the removal of the Finance Minister after several complaints by Ghanaians over the high cost of living and the downward trend of the economy.

After a meeting with President Akufo-Addo, the Majority Members of Parliament numbering over 80 disclosed that they have been assured their demand would be acted upon after the country secures the IMF deal.

Following the announcement by the IMF that the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility for Ghana has been approved, Clement Apaak says he wonders if President Akufo-Addo will stick to his word to the Majority MPs and finally sack Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Will NADAA fire his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as promised the "Ken Must Go MPs" now that the IMF deal has been secured? I've long maintained that NADAA will never fire Ken Ofori-Atta. Maybe he will prove me and many others wrong. We live to see,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in a post on Twitter.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday announced that its Executive Board has approved the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility for Ghana.

The support programme is focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

The IMF notes that capacity development and continued support by development partners would be critical for the successful implementation of Ghana’s programme.