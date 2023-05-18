N/R: Promasidor Ghana launches tree planting project in Tolon

18.05.2023 LISTEN

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell and Onga seasoning has launched the Northern Tree Planting Project in the Tolon District of the Northern region.

The project under the Onga Impacting Lives Campaign in partnership with the Dalhu Green Foundation is an eco-friendly initiative by Promasidor Ghana and other global organizations to reclaim and restore the lost forest and vegetation cover, and equally contribute to the fight against climate change.

A ceremonial tree planting event was held at both the forecourts of the Tolon-Naa’s Palace and the Tolon district hospital on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 to commence the Northern tree planting project.

About 7,000 trees mainly Acacia, Mahogany and Mangoes will be planted across the district within a period of one month in areas such as Nyankpala, Tali, Warbogu and Kpendua.

Briefing the media after the event, head of public affairs at Promasidor, Gideon Kodo explained, “The Onga Impacting Lives Campaign is a series of community support initiatives by PGH which have been designed to positively impact the quality of lives and the environment and address pressing societal needs of vulnerable groups in society especially in the Northern Region.”

"In addition to the tree planting initiative is also the water supply system which the Onga keeps providing for underserved communities in the North,” Gideon Kodo added.

Marketing Director of Promasidor Ghana, Abiodun Ayodeji further explained that “his company prioritizes environmentally sustainable practices in its business operations and have thus shown strong commitment of carbon footprint in line with the UN goal of attaining a net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.”

Abiodun Ayodeji further urged the public to plant and nurture trees in their homes and communities to protect the environment.

On his part, Chief of Tamale Zongo and the Dalhu green foundation, Maulana Sheikh Dalhu says he is motivated by nature hence the need to collaborate with the Promasidor Ghana to champion tree planting in the region.

“It is compulsory to protect nature and by so doing, I encourage tree planting,” he added.

Sheikh Dalhu further revealed that the Dalhu Foundation in partnership with Promasidor Ghana will replicate the project in other districts of the North.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Tolon-Naa, Naa Yab Alhaji Majore Rtd Abubakari Sulemana discloses that land isn’t sold in Tolon under his reign and therefore encourage investors to take advantage and invest in the Tolon traditional area.

“Land is not sold in Tolon and I encourage government and investors to take full advantage and invest in Tolon,” he stated.

The Onga Impacting Lives Campaign further donated a poly tank and some products of Promasidor Ghana to the Tolon district hospital.

The entire Northern tree planting project is valued at GH100,000.