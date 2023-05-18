ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.05.2023 Regional News

N/R: Promasidor Ghana launches tree planting project in Tolon

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
NR: Promasidor Ghana launches tree planting project in Tolon
18.05.2023 LISTEN

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell and Onga seasoning has launched the Northern Tree Planting Project in the Tolon District of the Northern region.

The project under the Onga Impacting Lives Campaign in partnership with the Dalhu Green Foundation is an eco-friendly initiative by Promasidor Ghana and other global organizations to reclaim and restore the lost forest and vegetation cover, and equally contribute to the fight against climate change.

A ceremonial tree planting event was held at both the forecourts of the Tolon-Naa’s Palace and the Tolon district hospital on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 to commence the Northern tree planting project.

About 7,000 trees mainly Acacia, Mahogany and Mangoes will be planted across the district within a period of one month in areas such as Nyankpala, Tali, Warbogu and Kpendua.

Briefing the media after the event, head of public affairs at Promasidor, Gideon Kodo explained, “The Onga Impacting Lives Campaign is a series of community support initiatives by PGH which have been designed to positively impact the quality of lives and the environment and address pressing societal needs of vulnerable groups in society especially in the Northern Region.”

"In addition to the tree planting initiative is also the water supply system which the Onga keeps providing for underserved communities in the North,” Gideon Kodo added.

Marketing Director of Promasidor Ghana, Abiodun Ayodeji further explained that “his company prioritizes environmentally sustainable practices in its business operations and have thus shown strong commitment of carbon footprint in line with the UN goal of attaining a net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.”

Abiodun Ayodeji further urged the public to plant and nurture trees in their homes and communities to protect the environment.

On his part, Chief of Tamale Zongo and the Dalhu green foundation, Maulana Sheikh Dalhu says he is motivated by nature hence the need to collaborate with the Promasidor Ghana to champion tree planting in the region.

“It is compulsory to protect nature and by so doing, I encourage tree planting,” he added.

Sheikh Dalhu further revealed that the Dalhu Foundation in partnership with Promasidor Ghana will replicate the project in other districts of the North.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Tolon-Naa, Naa Yab Alhaji Majore Rtd Abubakari Sulemana discloses that land isn’t sold in Tolon under his reign and therefore encourage investors to take advantage and invest in the Tolon traditional area.

“Land is not sold in Tolon and I encourage government and investors to take full advantage and invest in Tolon,” he stated.

The Onga Impacting Lives Campaign further donated a poly tank and some products of Promasidor Ghana to the Tolon district hospital.

The entire Northern tree planting project is valued at GH100,000.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF board approval is a crucial first step on the journey towards strong reforms...

1 hour ago

WN: Marijuana seller beaten to death at Sehwi Ahibenso by gang W/N: Marijuana seller beaten to death at Sehwi Ahibenso by gang

3 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak IMF deal is now secured; will Akufo-Addo sack Ofori-Atta as promised – Clement A...

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Illegal miners use Akufo-Addos photo, Jubilee House dairy as license to mine – Mustapha Gbande Galamsey: Illegal miners use Akufo-Addo’s photo, Jubilee House dairy as license ...

3 hours ago

Construction of Kumawu roads has nothing to do with by-election – Roads Minister Construction of Kumawu roads has nothing to do with by-election – Roads Minister

3 hours ago

Stphane Roudet $3b bailout will build Ghana’s economy to withstand shocks – IMF Mission Chief

3 hours ago

Four students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School arrested for vandalism Four students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School arrested for vandalism

3 hours ago

Kenneth Ofori-Atta IMF bailout: Don’t expect magic overnight – Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

We will be working with IMF to see if we can get the 600 million by Friday – Ken Ofori-Atta We will be working with IMF to see if we can get the $600 million by Friday – K...

4 hours ago

Assemblies lack professional capacity to effectively supervise buildings — Institute of Architects Assemblies lack professional capacity to effectively supervise buildings — Insti...

Latest: News
body-container-line