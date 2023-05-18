Lauren Akosia emerges as finalist in the International African Monologue Challenge

18.05.2023 LISTEN

Lauren Akosia has successfully earned her place as a finalist in the Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC).

Lauren trained in the MA Acting programme at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, one of the UK’s leading drama schools. She successfully auditioned and gained membership with the highly competitive National Youth Theatre of Great Britain who have a brilliant reputation for producing actors such as Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Idris Elba, and Kate Winslet, among many others. Whilst working on her craft Lauren earned a BA (Hons) Politics and International Relations from The University of Nottingham a Russell Group institution which includes the UK’s leading universities.

Mr. Mawuko Kuadzi of MK Casting whose credits include (Netflix’s Beasts of No Nation, Black Earth Rising, Azali, Treadstone, and Borga) said “the Challenge is a prestigious competition that aimed to strengthen cooperation among Africans in Africa and the diaspora, as well as provide a catalyst for the growth of the arts and entertainment sector in the continent.

After receiving over 400 entries from around the globe, 50 finalists were shortlisted, representing different African countries and Africans in the diaspora”, he added. “Following 10 months of intense competition and evictions, ten finalists are scheduled to compete for the coveted Africa Monologue winning title in Accra, Ghana, on May 27, 2023. Ms. Lauren Akosia, a finalist representing the United Kingdom and diasporans all over the world, has demonstrated exceptional talent and has made it to the final stage of the competition”.

Since graduating from drama school Lauren has performed in venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, Southwark Playhouse, and Theatre503 and has starred in films and commercials. Lauren continues to rise as a successful young actor and her place in the competition highlights another incredible achievement.

Mr Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen, Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers reiterated that the support from the Commission would be a significant boost for the UK finalist, who would now display her talent on an international stage.

The winner of the AMC will become an Intra-African trade ambassador, promoting intra-African trade and commerce while serving as an ambassador for the arts and entertainment sector in Africa. The winning country will host the next edition of the AMC, which provides an opportunity for African brands to travel with the event while boosting the tourism industry in Africa.

The future is very bright for Lauren Akosia, and this competition is a great platform to showcase her talents globally.

To vote for Lauren, please follow the link https://www.africamonologue.com/