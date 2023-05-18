Sunyani West Municipal Assembly holds First Ordinary Meeting

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has held its First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to deliberate on matters of concern for the development of the Municipality at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

Dr. Joseph Adu- Mensah, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly called on the members to actively participate in the deliberations of the day to ensure the development of the Municipality.

The Member of Parliament for the constituency who doubles as the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah said government is committed to ensuring the economy bounces back to its possible best.

He disclosed that the Municipality is a beneficiary of 16 New Labour Offices to be constructed nationwide under the Ghana Labour Market Information System with sponsorship from the World Bank.

Delivering his sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum said the Municipality has been relatively calm and peaceful with the Municipal Security Council mapping out strategies to deal with issues to ensure residents enjoy a serene and friendly atmosphere which allowed them to go about their social and economic activities without fear.

Finance

The MCE disclosed that the Assembly collected GH₵ 261, 766.50 AS Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for the first quarter of 2023 out of an estimated target of GH₵ 295,992.63.

The Assembly also received an amount of GH₵269,807.32 as its share of the fourth quarter of 2022 District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) which is being used ton cater for DACF projects and other administrative expenses.

Roads

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum mentioned that there a number of road constructions ongoing in the Municipality which include the upgrading of Odomase-Kwatire -Badu road which 6km has been tarred so far, 3km road from SNNIT traffic light to Don Bosco junction, construction of 6km Odomase Town roads, construction of 16km Synohydro project at Berlin Top and Fiapre -Odomase and work also ongoing on the Kobedi section of the Sunyani -Techiman highway.

Other Infrastructure projects

The following was outlined as ongoing projects in the Municipality. 1No. 10unit lockable stores at Fiapre market, construction of 1No. 4unit workshop at Nsoatre Vocational/Technical Institute, construction of storage facilities and mechanization of 3No. existing boreholes at Ayakomaso CHPS compound, Odomaseman SHS and Mantukwa, construction of 1No. 6unit teachers’ bungalow at Aduonya, all under District Assemblies Common Fund/Responsive Factor Grant (DACF/RFG) and construction of 1No. 3unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kantro under DACF.

Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP)

The Chief Executive reported that the Livelihood Empowerment Against poverty programme is ongoing in the Municipality. According to him, a total amount of GH₵ 284,064.00 WAS PAID TO 1885 beneficiaries in 57 communities across the Municipality during the 81st and 82nd cycles.