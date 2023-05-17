Gov’t committed to investing in ICT infrastructure to ensure universal connectivity – Communications Ministry

More than 2.7 billion people around the world still lack access to Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), according to the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

This global challenge was revealed on Wednesday, May 17, by Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng during the commemoration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) held at the National Communications Authority Tower in Accra.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation indicated that various important measures have been adopted by government to address this challenge.

Hon. Pomaa Boateng revealed that to bridge the digital divide, the government has made substantial investments in ICT infrastructure, including extensive fibre coverage and multiple submarine cables.

She said, “Government has made it a priority to invest in ICT infrastructure to ensure universal connectivity. Ghana has extensive coverage of inland fiber through the efforts of the government and the private sector to serve as a backbone for our broadband deployment. We also benefited from 5 international submarine cables at our shores.”

Additionally, she mentioned that the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP) aims to provide voice and data services to underserved communities across the country.

“To further bring connectivity to the doorstep of every citizen, the Ministry through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication is implementing the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP), dedicated to providing voice and data services to underserved and unserved communities in the country,” said the Deputy Minister.

Another measure to curb this challenge she added is the construction of 1,008 rural sites for voice and data services as well as an additional 560 sites the government is aiming to complete by the end of this year, bringing connectivity closer to citizens.

“From 2020 to 2022 thousand and eight (1008) rural sites have been constructed for voice and data nationwide and Many communities have already benefited and connected as we speak.

“We are optimistic that out of the one thousand and eight (1008) remaining sites to be completed, five hundred and sixty (560) rural sites will be completed by the end of this year,” Hon. Pomaa Boateng said.

Other measures she emphasised include the prioritization of initiatives such as the Girls in ICT program, which aims to empower girls with computer skills, and the collaboration between the public and private sectors crucial in achieving universal connectivity and digital transformation.

“The Ministry has prioritized initiatives such as the Girls in ICT program, which aims to empower girls with computer skills. Over the years, thousands of girls and teachers have been trained in basic ICT skills and coding. Moreover, the government is investing in innovation centers and partnering with organizations like the Smart Africa Alliance to train thousands more in digital skills….The government encourages private sector players to join the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, aligning efforts with the theme of this year's WTISD celebration,” she said.

Hon. Pomaa Boateng concluded her address by acknowledging the efforts of stakeholders, including civil society organizations, development partners, industry players, and community leaders, saying, “the call for continued advocacy and mobilization towards digital inclusion remains vital.”

The 2023 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is being celebrated globally today under the theme; “Empowering the least Developed Countries through Information and Communication Technology.”

Ghana’s adopted theme, "Public-Private Partnership to Improve Connectivity,' seeks to underscore the importance of collaboration in addressing key challenges such as reliable infrastructure, access to devices and digital skills.