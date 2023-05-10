ModernGhana logo
Bessfa Rural Bank donate items to Gbewaa College of Education after rainstorm disaster

Bessfa Rural Bank Ltd in the Garu Tempane District of the Upper East Region has donated items to Gbewaa College of Education to help reroof the college which was entirely ripped off by a rainstorm last month.

The items include 140 bags of cement and 5 packets of roofing sheets totalling GHS20,000.

Presenting the items to the Principal of the College, the Bessfa Rural Bank Head of Finance, Edwin Adiigi said the donation forms part of the corporate social responsibilities of the company.

He noted that they saw it necessary to support institutions that are affected by a disaster.

Mr Edwin indicated that the bank will continue to support the school in any way possible to fix the situation.

Receiving the items on behalf of the College, the Principal Dr Halidu Musah, thanked the management of Bessfa Rural Bank for the gesture and timely intervention.

Dr Haruna called on other organisations to kindly come to their aid to put the college back in shape.

Dr Halidu Musah, however, said the Ghc6.2million estimated cost of rehabilitation of the college is above the financial strength of the school hence the appeal to the general public to support.

The heavy rainstorm affected the lady's dormitory, Library, Auditorium, Classrooms and Banglows among others.

After an assessment of the damaged facilities, the estimated cost of rehabilitating the college is Gh6.2 million.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

