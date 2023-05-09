No examination before renewal of license, ignore false media reports — GLC

The General Legal Council (GLC) has refuted media reports that lawyers will have to write examination before having their licenses renewed.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is said to have been misquoted in a speech to fresh lawyers called to the Ghana Bar Association.

However, the General Legal Council made it clear in a statement on May 8 that, “The attention of the General Legal Council has been drawn to the erroneous reportage on some media platforms of His Lordship the Chief Justice’s speech given at the enrolment ceremony of 196 Lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, 5th May 2023. There was no mention of lawyers being required to write examinations at all before a renewal of license and indeed no such amendment to the Law is about to be made”.

According to GLC, the standard for lawyers is to accomplish “Continuing Professional Development before the renewal of a practising licence, is a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world. This practice is aimed at sharpening the skills of lawyers and keeping them abreast with recent developments in the Law for the benefit of the clients they serve”.

GLC further urged all lawyers and the general public to treat the false news with a pinch of salt.“The General Public and Lawyers are hereby informed of the misrepresented reportage and the correction thereof accordingly,” General Legal Council in its statement emphasised.