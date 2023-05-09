ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

No examination before renewal of license, ignore false media reports — GLC

General News No examination before renewal of license, ignore false media reports — GLC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The General Legal Council (GLC) has refuted media reports that lawyers will have to write examination before having their licenses renewed.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is said to have been misquoted in a speech to fresh lawyers called to the Ghana Bar Association.

However, the General Legal Council made it clear in a statement on May 8 that, “The attention of the General Legal Council has been drawn to the erroneous reportage on some media platforms of His Lordship the Chief Justice’s speech given at the enrolment ceremony of 196 Lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, 5th May 2023. There was no mention of lawyers being required to write examinations at all before a renewal of license and indeed no such amendment to the Law is about to be made”.

According to GLC, the standard for lawyers is to accomplish “Continuing Professional Development before the renewal of a practising licence, is a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world. This practice is aimed at sharpening the skills of lawyers and keeping them abreast with recent developments in the Law for the benefit of the clients they serve”.

GLC further urged all lawyers and the general public to treat the false news with a pinch of salt.“The General Public and Lawyers are hereby informed of the misrepresented reportage and the correction thereof accordingly,” General Legal Council in its statement emphasised.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba

1 hour ago

Deploying more security to Bawku good but not the solution to the conflict — National chairman Bissas Association Deploying more security to Bawku good but not the solution to the conflict — Nat...

2 hours ago

I will establish farmer service center in every district in Ghana - Mahama ‘I will establish farmer service center in every district in Ghana’ - Mahama

2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George NPP primaries: Dr. Duffuor has no track record; he can’t compare himself to Maha...

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: IMCIM report is 2years old but still relevant - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey fight: IMCIM report is 2years old but still relevant - Prof. Frimpong-B...

2 hours ago

Defamation: Galamsey allegation: Ken Agyapong files appeal against Kweku Baako; relies on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report Defamation: Galamsey allegation: Ken Agyapong files appeal against Kweku Baako; ...

3 hours ago

Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinims family house at Heman, three injured Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinim’s family house at Heman, three injured

3 hours ago

Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame

Latest: News
body-container-line