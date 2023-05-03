ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TECNO delivers new “Magic Skin” for its latest smartphones

Technology TECNO delivers new Magic Skin for its latest smartphones
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As one of the most admired technology brands for young-at-heart consumers, TECNO has been committed to innovating and improving the design of products to stay ahead and standout as it continues to push its boundaries for its smartphones – from software to hardware to cameras and but particularly its overall design.

With Stop At Nothing as its band spirit, TECNO never stops creating modern and stylish products. TECNO has now gone an extra step ahead and launched a new “Magic Skin” made from cutting-edge material technology which brings beautiful, fashionable, premium and functional design. It is expected that the new “Magic skin” will be first unveiled with the upcoming CAMON 20 series very soon in Ghana.

532023121919-8cs1vjhuup-picture2

The innovative “Magic Skin” technology not only offers a premium texture but also delivers unparalleled functional benefits with high-end yacht and automotive interiors. Boasting a sleek, modern design and a buttery-soft texture, this material is not only visually stunning but also easy to clean with waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant benefits. This design excellence by TECNO has bagged well-recognized awards globally such as iF Design Award, MUSE Product Design Silver Awards, CMF Design Gold Award, Sustainable Design Award, and more.

While advanced technology is essential for attracting customers, smart phones also require distinctive and appealing designs to be successful. With the incorporation of this technology, TECNO devices are set to transcend the boundaries of practicality and aestheticism, ushering in a new era of elevated functionality and visual allure.

532023121920-qulxoba442-picture3

TECNO’s commitment to their mantra of "Don't Stop Creating" has served as a driving force behind the “Magic Skin” innovation that has propelled the brand to new heights in innovative design, exploring new creative frontiers. There is no doubt that TECNO will continue to push the envelope in design innovation and establish itself as a trailblazer in the smartphone industry.

Experience the magic here: MAGIC SKIN (https://www.facebook.com/TECNOMobileGhana/videos/1448163012620807)

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support Kejetia Market fire victims receive more support

30 minutes ago

You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam You've guided Bawumia well — EPA Boss praises Chief Imam

30 minutes ago

Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations

3 hours ago

State wants Ato Essien jailed for non-payment of GH90m restitution deal State wants Ato Essien jailed for non-payment of GH¢90m restitution deal

4 hours ago

Speaker of Ghana's parliament, Alban Bagbin Security in the Sahel disturbing - Speaker Bagbin

5 hours ago

Parliament approves five loan agreements amounting to 710 million for govt Parliament approves five loan agreements amounting to $710 million for gov’t

5 hours ago

Election 2020 defeat: God saved NDC for NPP to fall into its own deep hole – Mahama Election 2020 defeat: God saved NDC for NPP to fall into its own deep hole – Mah...

8 hours ago

Do not take Africa for granted – says Mo Ibrahim Do not take Africa for granted – says Mo Ibrahim

8 hours ago

AR: Galamsey pit swallows two teenage girls at Asante-Bekwai A/R: Galamsey pit swallows two teenage girls at Asante-Bekwai

8 hours ago

Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress TUC, Joshua Ansah We didn’t go ‘hard’ on Akufo-Addo during May Day celebration, it's better to tel...

Latest: News
body-container-line