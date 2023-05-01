Christians must demonstrate Christ's love in politics — Prof. G. K. T. Oduro

A former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and an Educational Leadership Scholar, Prof. George Kwaku Toku Oduro has encouraged Christians to do politics but with caution.

According to him, Christians who form the majority of Ghana's population cannot sit on the fence in matters of party politics when society is suffering from maladministration.

The Educational Leadership Scholar was speaking on the topic "The Christian and Partisan Politics", at a programme organized by the Young Adults Forum (YAF) of the Bethel Congregation, of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ola Estates, Cape Coast on Thursday 27th April, 2023.

He premised his speech on two broad questions: "Should a Christian participate in partizan politics?" and "How should a Christian participate in partisan politics?".

Prof. Oduro begun by explaining politics as the activities associated with the governance of a country. He said that party politics is supposed to promote unity in diversity and ensure that people are fully engaged in the governance processes in our country without a feeling of isolation. He averred that partisan politics is not meant to divide the country but rather create a nonthreatening environment that allows all manner of people to fully participate in the processes of governance without fear.

Prof. Oduro added that development of society depends on the functionality of the three arms of Government. Thus, the Executive which is the implementing arm of Government, the Legislature which deals with making laws to guide governance of the State and the Judiciary interprets the laws to foster peace and responsible citizenship.

Citing Collins Dictionary's definition of the word 'partisan' as "someone who strongly supports a particular person or cause, often without thinking carefully about the matter", he said being partisan means a person supports a particular party or person.

"Partisan politics then refers to the situation where people put their party needs above the needs of the citizenry or the country. He deplored the increasing antagonism in partisan politics practices in Ghana and challenged Christians to help in reversing the trend. 'This is one reason we need Christians to participate in partisan politics so they exhibit the love of Christ," he emphasized.

The former Pro VC of UCC underscored that, there are about three perspectives on Christian involvement in partisan politics.

"Firstly, those who think Christians should avoid partisan politics because it's an earthly kingship or rulership activity which Jesus frowned upon and must therefore not be embraced by Christians who are strangers on this earth and the world politics is something Christ Jesus frowned upon it. Secondly, there are those who argue strongly that "Christian involvement in partisan politics is a must." Citing Scripture verses, Prof Oduro said those Christians believes that every government is established by God and as such Christians cannot stay aloof.

Partisan politics, for him, is a Christian obligation because it fits well into the call on Christians to 'love our neighbours'. As a Christian himself, Prof Oduro said, it is only through "our participation in partisan politics that we can speak for the voiceless and make our light shine before others by ensuring that Government decisions have positive impact on the lives of people." He quizzes, ' "If Christ came to exemplify justice, love, mutual respect, humility, peaceful co-existence and truthfulness which are key ingredients for decent partisan politics then the Christian must be actively involved in partisan politics. It is only through our involvement that we can bring to bear the values associated with Jesus Christ in the political space and governance of our country."

He lamented how some Christian leaders have been very selective in criticizing unfavourable policies of political regimes and challenged Christian leaders" to give praise where praise is due and condemn where condemnation is due irrespective of which political party is in power. Fairness is a quality of Jesus Christ which Christians must demonstrate in our dealings with partisan politics."

He said, Christians will be failing the nation if they do not participate in party politics. "If we claim to be Christians then we must demonstrate love in partisan politics. Love is the core of Christian life and should be the foundation of everything we do in party politics and with God on our side, we shall prevail," he emphasized.