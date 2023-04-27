Message of the founding father and national leader of the People’s Democratic League on Sierra Leone’s 62nd anniversary of independence

In the name of Allah, the most benevolent, the most merciful! All praise and gratitude is due to Allah, Lord of all creation, and peace and blessings upon the Noble Prophet, Muhammad, his family, Companions, and those who follow his guidance to the Day of Judgement.

The Bible tells us that we should pray for our Jerusalem because in doing so we ourselves will live in peace. Now your Jerusalem is your country, if you are a citizen of Sierra Leone, then Sierra Leone is your Jerusalem and you are to pray for your country. Pray for Peace to reign in Sierra Leone and the time to do that is now.

On this 62nd Independence Anniversary of Sierra Leone, I enjoin all Sierra Leoneans to pray for the healing of our country. Sierra Leone needs prayers and healing and I ask God Almighty to heal Sierra Leone. Let there be healing; let there be peace; let there be prosperity; and this is our prayers on this historic occasion.

Today as we pray, let us take some verses in the Holy Bible and ask God Almighty to heal our country. It is already written in the word of God that when we humble ourselves in prayer that God will hear our cries for healing.

2 Chronicles 7:13-14: “13-If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people”; “14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.

2 Kings 2:20-21: “20-And he said, Bring me a new cruse, and put salt therein. And they brought it to him; 21-And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, the Lord, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land”.

Let us pray: “Lord God, please heal Sierra Leone and the curses against our land shall be broken in Jesus mighty name. Lord God, arise and protect Sierra Leone from all evil in Jesus mighty name. Lord God, let there be no more deaths in Sierra Leone in Jesus mighty name. Lord God, please forgive the sins of Sierra Leone and Sierra Leoneans and fight for us in Jesus name. Lord God, please put your salt into our national life and cause prosperity and fruitfulness to happen in Sierra Leone, in Jesus mighty name”.

My Brothers, sisters, elders, and youth of Sierra Leone, Assalam-u-Alaykum – wa Rahamatullahi – wa Barakatahu.

It’s befitting and indeed a great honour to send you this message as we observe this important moment in our nation’s history. Our beloved nation has reached another milestone. We observe today 62nd anniversary of our people’s collective struggle for nationhood and the beginning of the journey of democratic self-governance. I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the charismatic People’s Democratic League (PDL) to extend greetings to all Sierra Leoneans, both here at home and those living in foreign countries.

We hold this auspicious occasion to remind ourselves that our only nation has a joint history of exploitation, of subjugation and of human degradation. We observe this day because a great victory was achieved by our independent heroes and heroines, who through collective efforts succeeded in dismantling the yoke of colonialism and obtained independence for our nation. Independence means an end to foreign rule, and the beginning of the path to chart our own future and that of succeeding generations of Sierra Leoneans. This was a victory chalked not by one tribe or one region of Sierra Leone, but by all Sierra Leoneans.

Brothers and sisters, I will do no justice to myself and to the people Sierra Leone if I fail either woefully or tactically to mention in this statement specifically, the immense and selfless role made by Sir Milton Augustus Margai (blessed memory) in achieving independence for our nation. This I will make only a short narrative to recall the spirit of common purpose that motivated our independent founding fathers and drove us to continue the journey from where Sir Milton left before his death in 1964.

Sir Milton Margai led the struggle for nationhood; he made a sterling contribution to those struggles, especially in the years leading to achieving our national independence. While the focused was on the main task of winning freedom, he had also to struggle against many forms of political opportunism and against those who wanted to derail the process. It was a long and bitter struggle against reactionary forces, both at home and abroad, who for their own ego wanted to delay our independence.

The achievement of independence was indeed a stepping stone towards building a peaceful, stable, environment-friendly and prosperous Sierra Leone. Unfortunately, that vision was hijacked by reactionary forces that conspired with foreign agents to change the status quo. We had to endure another imposed rule, this time from the military, which intervention in 1967 did not help matters, but instead soured the political environment.

The military honeymooned with all sorts of reactionary and unpatriotic forces, including both local and foreign opportunists to plunge the country into further crisis. Those unpatriotic forces were working against Sierra Leone, including the removal of the legacy of Sir Albert Margai (blessed memory), though the country was on a period of power transfer to the winners of the 1967 elections.

The military honeymooned period, however, soon came to an end after the transfer of power to Siaka Stevens (blessed memory) in 1968. The Stevens government dumped the honeymooned and went on its own path. To stay in power, the new government hijacked democracy and blatantly rigged the 1977 general elections and in 1978 imposed a one party rule, bringing destruction and decay in all areas of social, economic and political life of Sierra Leone.

During that period of one party rule, the Stevens government stole from the Sierra Leonean people their right to vote and their freedom to elect a Government of their choice. Another struggle began to root out the one party rule and to bring back the nation on the path of democracy. It was a long and bitter period of total violation of civil, political and human rights. It was a period of brutal suppression of the political opposition when death, imprisonment and torture of opposition politicians were the norm. It was in that period a bitter and fratricidal war broke out in the country, and lasted for eleven painful and traumatic years.

That dark period came to an end in 1996 when patriotic Sierra Leoneans and some foreign forces that had invested in the peace process, demanded free and fair elections and an end to military incursion in the governance of our country. With the election of President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah (blessed memory), the new civilian administration had to contend with many obstacles. On a constant basis, Sierra Leoneans have witnessed repeated attempts to trample on their human rights and democratic freedoms. We saw many traumatic events – burning, looting, and using criminals in political struggles, to overthrow the constitutional, legitimate and democratically-elected government in Freetown.

Brothers and sisters let us appreciate out of our rugged journey as a nation for what we have achieved. Our post independent history shows that the imposition of the one party dictatorship rule was the most unfortunate political decision if not a national suicidal act. The simple truth out of this is that, the situation in Sierra Leone today is yet another reminder of the rich mineral wealth and abundant natural resources our country is endowed with, as a nation. At the same time it stresses the need for Sierra Leoneans to benefit of generations after generations to benefit from pragmatic programmes and policies to really gain from our natural wealth while we safeguard our environment.

The majority of the Sierra Leonean people are poor today. They are aware of the damage that has been wrought on the nation under the dysfunctional system that has held Sierra Leoneans hostage for most part of our post-independent history. It is against this background that, we at the People’s Democratic League (PDL) must not shy to express our dismay onace again with regards to our endowments. May God save Sierra Leone!

Brothers and sisters you will agree as I do that we have so much to be proud of and thankful for as we observe our political independence, and now we have to move on to economic freedom, social justice, sustainability of our environment, and dignity of every citizen of Sierra Leone. These objectives must be seen to be achieved and sustained. Whatever our current political impasse, as a people, the People’s Democratic League (PDL) feels optimistic that if we have the right leadership, our independence could become real freedom. The PDL has pledged to work with all responsible and reliable forces whose aim is to forge social cohesion and national unity. We believe that by working together, we can save Sierra Leone from further destruction and devastation at the hands of greedy, avaricious and shameless politicians.

Whilst political pundits analyse the stewardship of our leaders, the Sierra Leonean people in general, assess their status and their quality of life after 62 years of political independence. It is time to focus on our economic sovereignty, which is crucial to safeguard our political independence, especially in the context of transformation and eradicating poverty out of the land. With economic sovereignty, then comes also safeguarding our environment and transformation our rural communities for a better living standard and overall development.

The prospects for our country to strive and develop remain elusive if the political will is lacking. We need to tackle the many known problems and various tasks before us in a collective, patriotic and united spirit. These and other issues need to be addressed in a consistent way. Let us take this independence anniversary to serve as springboard to take on these challenges afresh.

For us in the People’s Democratic League (PDL), we know and have always position that things have gone wrong along our journey as a nation, but saying and without any proffered solution will only make life harder for Sierra Leoneans. The APC and SLPP and the likes alone are no longer solution to the problems of Sierra Leone, which they created themselves. The time is now to say no to old antics, no to empty rhetoric, no to unfulfilled election campaign promises, no to tribalism, no to injustice, no to social vices and degeneracy, no to exploitation and enslavement of Sierra Leoneans in their own country.

Eleven years after end of the civil war in 2002, eighteen years after defeating the one party dictatorship rule and sixty-two years after achieving our political independence, we now find ourselves in another struggle. This time, to preserve the very foundation of our independence and that is our National Constitution. Our democracy has been brutally snatched away by exclusion, rude tribalism, regional bigotry, and by several rigged elections and other violations of human rights on the land.

In a democracy, the Constitution is seen as a sacred document, but not so in Sierra Leone. The problem with preserving our national Constitution is the lack of political will and the practice of a genuine multiparty democracy. It is common in Sierra Leone to see that when a political party wins a majority in Parliament, it targets would be to destroy the very Constitution that brings it to power. Amendments in the Constitution are made without consulting the citizens, and even where amendments are made, they do not serve the Sierra Leonean people. Amendments are initiated and passed only to suit the designs and tastes of the party with majority in Parliament. These are done successfully in collaboration with breakaway or proxy parties in the House. Majority parties, be it under the SLPP or APC, can pass any law by using brute majority.

What is happening in Sierra Leone today, is not the marks of freedom. Without doubt, there is a mountain of evidence, which confirms the sad conclusion. We see too our potential being threatened by those who seek to derail our democracy and take us down a road of well-wrapped undemocratic process and dictatorship. We have experienced such painful times before and history has recorded the harm it brought to the well-being of our people, the violence, political instability, the economic difficulties, poor living standards and wrecked development Sierra Leone experienced. We do not wish to return to such an era where our freedoms were trampled upon and impoverishment became a defining feature. As the nation gears for other general elections, we demand that the process be peaceful, free, fair, inclusive, democratic and credible as we recognize the consequences of a vacuum created by absence of a legitimate Government.

Brothers and sisters, much as we desired to become a full-fledged political party for Sierra Leone, we do not owe malice, either grudges or hatreds for the Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC). What we are asking is our rights as citizens of Sierra Leone to be respected by the PPRC. It is our right to operate as a political party, and this right is a gift from God Almighty, which no one can cease.

Today, there are attempts to repeat history. This time, however, it’s a farce. The PPRC has done everything to destroy the PDL; but I want to assure members of our party that God being our Protector, Guidance and Commander, no born human being can liquidate our aspirations. If anyone thinks he or she can use Salamy tactics to liquidate the democratic opposition in Sierra Leone, it’s a mistake. I can say it loud and clear that the delay in issuing out our final registration certificate is an unpardonable sin committed against Sierra Leone, Africa and the world.

Tactics have changed, but it is the same old PPRC that is at war with the people of Sierra Leone. It is targeting for destruction those patriotic and freedom-loving Sierra Leoneans who seek a better life for the ordinary Sierra Leonean. For some odd reason, the PPRC believes that by punishing members of the democratic opposition and violating the national Constitution, it will enhance its political fortunes. The Sierra Leonean people will see through this smoke screen.

Here also our position is very clear. We’ve intimated the international community and foreign development partners about the game playing at the PPRC that is steadily eroding the progress of our democracy. I want to reiterate our position that much as we are peaceful and law abiding citizens of Sierra Leone, exclusion of PDL and by extension, the ill-intentioned disenfranchisement of its members and supporters in and outside Sierra Leone is not healthy. Ideally, a government should have a balance of different perspectives and counterpoints as well as remain grounded. We need credible opposition to check and balance the ruling dynasty after 62 years of independence. Because if it is not a democracy, it will be a dictatorship and this is too bad for Sierra Leone.

It is only in a dictatorship that a party can take seven years and still not registered. The National Security Coordinator, Organisation for National Security, the Police and other cherished Institutions are in the country but all are mute, and are not bothered with the brutal injustice meted on PDL registration. Our members of late have been subjected to unprovoked attacks by agents of the PPRC in Freetown. Everyone, including members and supporters of the PDL are molested, intimidated, threatened and discriminated by the PPRC.

Despite all these, we remain resilient and yielding to the wise counseling of the Inter-Religious Council (IRC/SL), which is one of our moral guarantors for country’s peace and democratic process. We will not be forced to abandon our democratic ethos, nor ready to abandon the Sierra Leonean people, especially in this time of frustration. Every citizen has a right to be a critic of the country, and you can’t violate the rights of people just because of their ethnic or regional-based background.

The PPRC must understand that we sought no quarrel with them, and we do not do so now. Our only wish is to live in harmony and cooperation with the PPRC. We hold out not a word of war but a hand of friendship, based on respect for our inherent right to freedom of assembly, freedom of association and freedom of speech. We will not compromise and will not be cowered, nor will we be bullied or discriminated.

Having stated the above, brothers and sisters, let me use this opportunity to once again appeal to all PDL members and supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding. I ask every one of us to stay away from any violence, and not to take action that could violate good moral character. I still believe in our legal representative and the moral counseling of the Inter-Religious Council, headed by the Archbishop Tamba Charles.

Despite being illegally, unjustly, undemocratically and dubiously disenfranchised in the 2018 elections, the PDL has maintained its status of being a political party that loves and advocate peace, constitutionality, justice and freedom. This has reaffirmed the party as a credible Third and Moral Alternative force in Sierra Leone.

Every day the renewed trust of the Sierra Leonean citizens is the driving inspiration for PDL’s activities. We are committed to contest and win elections, in order to deliver on all those issues which matter the most to our citizens: peace, human rights, rule of law, democracy and democratic good governance, jobs and economic stability, social security, justice, gender balanced, prosperity, freedom, development and safe environment.

We are committed to ensure that all the arms of a true democracy, including the judiciary and media, are fully independent in Sierra Leone. We are committed to working with individuals and groups of Sierra Leoneans to achieve these objectives and to promote our values, which we derive from our grassroots democracy: the dignity of the human being, freedom, responsibility, equality, truth, justice, solidarity and dignity.

We are aware of the importance of participating in the democratic process, as well as the privilege of our differences, and of the importance of reaching our citizens and being more accessible in an increasingly interconnected reality. We wish to offer the openness, dialogue and opportunity for debate which has always distinguished our political family.

I want to assure our members and supporters that the PDL is together with the other political parties to search for common ground. We are working towards creating a conclave of all opposition parties and other good Sierra Leoneans that have consciously decided to work for the good of our country. It would be presumptive to speak about that before the opposition meeting, but if the theme is clear, the vision is clear, the mission is clear, this will not be a problem at all.

Our desperate politicians are running pole to post creating a narrative, spreading falsehoods by making fake videos and fake statements; this cannot go on. Those who have the right to govern now, have nothing to do with Sierra Leone’s good and are only interested in publicity. They have nothing new to offer for the development and good of our country.

We will be together with the opposition. There is no question of any ego. The PDL wants to work collectively with everyone. This is the message we want to market out.

I cannot end this message without speaking to our international development partners. I had said that it must be a matter of grave concern to the international community that the current political environment in Sierra Leone is not conducive for holding peaceful, free, fair, inclusive, democratic, inclusive and credible elections. The kinds of videos and audio messages in the social media do not mean well for Sierra Leone; coupled by the worsening ethnic tensions and threat of tribal confrontation across the country.

The opposition has no trust for the ruling party, vice versa. Prior to the dissolution of Parliament on 25th April, 2023 the integrity and sanctity of the Sierra Leonean Constitution was receiving less and less respect from former parliamentarians, who constitute members of the SLPP, APC, NGC and C4C-the introduction of the Proportional Representative (PR) system, the Financial Act and the illegal and unconstitutional extension of the former Parliament. As for the PR system, it fits for the current situation at Yenga in the Kailahun district of Eastern Sierra Leone, where Guinean military are still occupying the territory. But where will we go and cry after the Supreme Court has justified the system as good for Sierra Leone, though the environment speaks otherwise. May God save Sierra Leone!

The confusion surrounding the voters’ registration process should also be a serious concern to the international community. I have said it again that there is no level playing field for holding peaceful, free, fair, inclusive, democratic and credible elections. The PPRC under Abdulai Masianbay Bangurah is refusing to register political parties, thereby violating the constitutional rights and democratic freedoms of the Sierra Leonean people. This action is not only an affront to democracy, but also a slap on the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, European Union, ECOWAS and donor partners. All these and other attacks on our democracy are not only a recipe for political instability, but would affect the outcomes of the elections if nothing is done now to address the issues that I have highlighted here.

The most glaring injustice are the attacks on the rights of Sierra Leoneans to political freedom, including freedom of association, freedom of expression and assembly, the right to take part in the government and exclusion in the election process, based on ethnicity and regional hegemony have the potential of doing harm than good to our nation. As a matter of fact, political rights are inherent in all human beings by virtue of their humanity alone and are set out in Articles 19 to 21 of the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and which are also codified in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

These actions demonstrate an escalating pattern of the PPRC’s defiance of the Sierra Leonean Constitution, the fundamental European and International treaties, as well as principles of the Rule of Law. The PPRC’s holding of PDL final registration certificate, for instance, on dubious and unfounded excuses constitutes a climax of hatred, discrimination and aggressiveness towards the Sierra Leonean people. Will the international community accepts responsibility for the sins committed by the PPRC against the Sierra Leonean people? Well, we live to see!

Commemorating Independence Day reminds us of the courage and struggle of the men and women who paved the way for the birth of our nation. Our independent founding parents made great sacrifices to witness that day in 1961, when the Sierra Leonean horizontal green, white and blue flag was raised and the national anthem was played to mark the proclamation of the birth of a new nation.

Sixty-two years after, we are called again to remain united and steadfast to the ideals of unity, freedom and justice. Every citizen of Sierra Leone, wherever he or she may be, has a role to play in consolidating peace and democracy, and the nation’s development and safety of our environment. Our hard-earned independence comes with responsibility to build a prosperous nation founded on unity, freedom and justice.

Concluding, brothers and sisters, let me remind you all again that our history have been a journey of protracted struggles for what we have achieved. That we continue to overcome bears testimony to our resilience and will as a people to not only survive but live in dignity and respect. The coming general elections are a reminder once again, the issue of governance. Whereas the two antagonistic opposing blocks viewed the process as the ‘Mother of all Elections’ given who will likely receive the nod to be in governance, the situation has also exacerbated ethnic tensions borne out of insecurities and fears of political vengeance.

To this, love for country and deep faith in the Sierra Leonean people gave our heroes and heroines strength to fight for independence. As we observe Independence Day, may their patriotism inspire Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad, to turn their attention and resolve the current situation we find ourselves today, as a matter of urgency.

Let there be no doubt about it that as we were divided and ruled in the colonial era, there are unpatriotic forces that are hell-bent on dividing us to feather their ego. We must resist this not to give expression in our national body politics. Once again, on this solemn occasion, I want to reiterate our resolved in the People’s Democratic League (PDL), to remain resolute and determine to continue this great struggle started by our ancestors to create a peaceful, united, just and prosperous Sierra Leone, where all Sierra Leoneans can dwell together and achieve their full potential and share equitably in our nation’s abundant mineral wealth and rich natural resources.

Let us remember to continue holding high the banner of unity, freedom and justice. Let us work towards consolidating our fragile peace and nascent democracy. Let us remember the road we have travelled and the journey that awaits us. PDL urges the collective Sierra Leonean patriotic zeal and spirit to be consolidated as we face up to the challenges of today and the days ahead while we forge a New Sierra Leone.

Happy Independence to all Sierra Leoneans!

Read by:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and National Leader

The People’s Democratic League

PDL