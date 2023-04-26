Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

26.04.2023 LISTEN

Kumasi is the capital city of the Ashanti Region, and it is as well regarded as the business center of Ghana.

The Ashanti Region is also regarded due to its abundance of natural resources.

Some years back, Kumasi was recognized as the 'Garden City' of the country because of its beautiful, clean and serene environment.

It is said that everywhere in the city of Kumasi was always clean and no other city or town in the country could be compared to it.

In recent years, the pride of the capital city of the Ashanti Region formerly the 'garden city' has been filled with refuse heaps.

Almost every part of the city especially a popular locality called Dr Mensah is sinking in filth.

Speaking to the market men and women as well as drivers who trail the area stated how the sanitation issue has affected their well-being.

"We always pay for a ticket which covers the collection of the refuse by the workers of Zoomlion at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) yet the collection of the refuse has become a problem.

"We want the authorities of KMA to help with the sanitation issues of the city to put Kumasi back on track once again," they added.