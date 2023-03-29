Ghana's transport system gets major boost with infrastructure expansion and improved services

29.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghana's government has made significant strides in improving the country's transportation system by expanding infrastructure and services in maritime and inland waterways, aviation and road transport.

This move is in line with the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2017-2024), the National Medium-Term Development Policy Framework (2022-2025), and the National Transport Policy.

In a press briefing in Accra, the Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, disclosed that the construction works on a 16-meters draft Dry Bulk Terminal with high-performing ship loaders and an eco hopper were completed and commissioned in 2022. The new terminal is expected to increase efficiency at the port and make it the preferred destination for international trade.

He noted that the construction of the Multi-Purpose Terminal at the Takoradi Port has been completed to minimize congestion and turnaround time, while the Keta Port Development Project is set to commence in mid-2023. The Keta Port Development Project is aimed at creating a third commercial port that will increase business volume from landlocked countries in the region and reduce the cost of doing business. The Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal Project, which is aimed at bringing import and export services closer to the doorsteps of shippers in the Middle and Northern part of the country, is also progressing in earnest.

He added that the government is constructing Coastal Fish Landing Sites to improve the livelihoods of fishing communities and prevent post-harvest losses. All 12 landing sites across Ghana have reached substantial completion, with Elmina Fishing Port completed and Jamestown Fishing Port 60% complete.

"The government is also making moves to improve Ghana's aviation sector by constructing a new airport in either the Central or Western region. This move will make Ghana the aviation hub for the West African sub-region and improve connectivity, trade, and tourism. The Kumasi Airport Phase II is 100% complete, while Phase III is 89.33% complete. The Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation (Phase 1) has been completed and commissioned to improve connectivity and promote trade and tourism," he stated.

The sector minister stressed that government's Fleet Renewal Programme has improved rural-urban and peri-urban linkages and promoted road-based mass transportation services. The first 45 buses have been delivered and are already in operation, with the remaining 55 buses set to be delivered in June 2023. The government has also implemented road safety education and campaigns to influence positive changes in road users to address the country's road safety issues.

"Overall, these developments in Ghana's transportation system are expected to boost international trade and tourism and improve the livelihoods of many Ghanaians," he emphasised.