Kamala Harris should be concerned about safety of children in US schools; not LGBT+ in Ghana – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has stressed that Ghana will not sit for the US to impose its ideals on the country.

This follows comments passed by the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris in relation to legislation on LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Monday while engaging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the US Vice President said she is a strong advocate of human rights while talking about the LGBTQ community.

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe including as well as the LGBTQ community and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people,” Kamala Harris shared.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Tuesday, Sam George expressed his displeasure. According to him, the US Vice President should channel her energy toward addressing gun violence in schools in her country instead of taking interest in how Ghana wants to legislate on LGBTQ matters.

“Kamala Harris is not the SI Unit for Human rights. She is actually one of the last people in the world who should be talking about human rights.

“As Vice President of the United States, she comes from a country where human rights abuses are rife. In fact, barely two hours after she finished making those comments that she was interested in human rights, in her own country a 28-year-old woman walked into a school building and killed three children and teachers,” Sam George lamented.

The Ningo Prampram MP added, “I believe that a Vice President who has been elected and is concerned about human rights should be concerned about the children in school that they should be able to have a decent education without fearing that indiscriminate gun violence will end their lives. Gun violence is a human rights issue. She has not been able to deal with those issues.”

Sam George is one of the eight members of parliament sponsoring the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament.