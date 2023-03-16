Calling For Support From International And Local Organizations, Corporate Bodies, Philanthropist And Donor Agencies

16.03.2023 LISTEN

Center for Empowering the Rural Woman (CERW) is pleased to announce the launch of our new project focused on empowering rural women in the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah Region, And Northern Region of Ghana. We are calling on International NGOs, Local Organizations, Corporate Bodies, Philanthropist And Donor Agencies to support us in this important initiative.

The project aims to provide opportunities for rural women to enhance their skills, knowledge, and capabilities, thus enabling them to become self-sufficient and economically independent. Rural women in these Regions often face significant barriers to accessing education and training, healthcare, and financial resources, which restricts their ability to participate in economic and social development.

By empowering rural women, we can address a range of challenges faced by communities in the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah Region, and Northern Region of Ghana, including poverty, hunger, and inequality. Our project will focus on providing education and training on entrepreneurship, agriculture, and health, as well as facilitating access to financial resources and markets.

We believe that International NGOs, Local Organizations, Corporate Bodies, Philanthropist And Donor Agencies have a crucial role to play in supporting this project. By working together, we can pool our resources and expertise to create sustainable and impactful solutions that address the needs of rural women in the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah Region, and Northern Region of Ghana.

We call on all interested International NGOs, Local Organizations, Corporate Bodies, Philanthropist And Donor Agencies to support this initiative by providing funding, technical

assistance, and other resources. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of rural women in these Regions , and contribute to building a more just and equitable society.

About Center for Empowering the Rural Woman (CERW)

Center for Empowering the Rural Woman (CERW) is committed to promoting sustainable development and social justice in the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah Region, and Northern Region of Ghana.We work with communities, civil society organizations, and governments to create lasting solutions to the challenges faced by vulnerable and marginalized groups.

For more information on how to support the Project, please visit our website http s://www .cer wghana.com/. Or contact us Email Address: [email protected]

CONTACT DETAILS:

Postal Box TL 2181

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone: 055 730 0260 / 050 489 2922

Signed

Yobonzie Christian-Clifford Managing Director