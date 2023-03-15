WAEC sets date for 2023 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (Africa's foremost examination body) has set Monday, July 31, to Tuesday, September 26, 2023, as the date for this year's WASSCE.

The council, therefore wishes to announce to its stakeholders that they have today, Wednesday, 15th March 2023 opened the portal for the registration of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) for school candidates and it will be closed on Wednesday, 19 April 2023.

The examination, which will once again be a Ghana only version of the WASSCE final timetable will be made available to all schools and will be on the WAEC websites as well.

Speaking to the media at a press briefing, Head of Public Affairs, WACE -Ghana Office, Mrs. Agnes Teye Cudjoe opined that the approved WAEC registration fee for entry in 7 or 8 WASSCE subjects is GH¢ 381.24p exclusive of the fees for the practical or Oral test and GH¢170.10p for BECE entry fee.

She added that BECE for School and Private Candidates, 2023 will be administered from Monday 7th to Friday, 11th August 2023. She added that the council will hold briefing sessions for all stakeholders who will be involved in the registration of candidates from Tuesday 21st to Friday, the 24th of March 2023. The registration portal for the registration of eligible candidates will be open from Monday, 27th March to Friday, 28th April 2023.

According to her, it is important all candidates ensure that their bio-data is captured accurately and duly registered for the correct subjects.

"School authorities are urged to ensure they register candidates for the correct Ghanaian Language and Basic Design Technology options. As with the WASSCE (SC) access arrangements will be made for candidates with special educational needs. The revised rules will also apply to the BECE as well," she stressed.

Mrs. Agnes Teye Cudjoe cautioned the head of schools against the registration of unqualified candidates which could lead to the nullification of a candidate's results.